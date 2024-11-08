BLUETTI and UN-Habitat Forge Partnership to Promote Clean Energy and Sustainable Development Across Africa

CAIRO, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a global leader in clean energy storage solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) at the 12th World Urban Forum (WUF12) in Cairo, held from November 4-8. This strategic collaboration aims to accelerate clean energy adoption and sustainable development in Africa.

The WUF12, themed "It All Starts at Home: Local actions for sustainable cities and communities", highlights urgent local actions needed to address issues like affordable housing, climate change, rising living costs, and the lack of basic services. This theme align closely with BLUETTI's mission to create a better world through sustainable energy. The focus on local action is particularly relevant in Africa, where millions of people still lack reliable electricity. Limited power access constrains daily life, hampers education and job opportunities, and perpetuates poverty across the continent.

In response to these challenges, BLUETTI and UN-Habitat signed a "Technology Transfer" Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) during the forum to speed up the introduction of renewable energy technologies in Africa. Key initiatives under this MOU include training electricians and providing clean energy education through BLUETTI's "Lighting An African Family' (LAAF) program. By equipping communities with skills and knowledge, BLUETTI and UN-Habitat seek to empower African communities to embrace sustainable energy and strengthen local energy resilience.

"This collaboration with UN-Habitat represents a significant milestone in our mission to advance sustainable development across Africa," said Liting Huang, LAAF Program Manager. " Since 2021, our LAAF program has empowered over 15,000 off-grid families with solar power. This time, we plan to provide comprehensive training to 30,000-50,000 residents and students in Sub-Saharan African countries. We are thrilled to expand these efforts to uplift even more communities through renewable energy and education."

Through this partnership, BLUETTI strives to make a transformative impact in Africa by equipping local communities with sustainable energy solutions and vital knowledge, paving the way for a brighter, more resilient future.

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI is committed to a sustainable future by providing affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF program, BLUETTI is dedicated to bringing power to 1 million African families in off-grid areas. With a strong focus on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader in over 110 countries and regions.

