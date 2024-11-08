Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.11.2024 07:06 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fapon Highlights Innovative IVD Total Solutions and Localization Services at MEDICA 2024

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fapon, a global leading life sciences company, is excited to participate in the upcoming MEDICA 2024 International Trade Fair, which will take place from November 11-14 in Düsseldorf, Germany. Fapon will showcase its IVD total solutions, including IVD raw materials, reagent services and open-system instruments. Additionally, the company will introduce its technology transfer and local manufacturing services to best underscore its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.


A Total Solution Provider dedicated for IVD Manufacturers

At the exhibition, Fapon will present a suite of total solutions across various technology applications, including CLIA, biochemistry, NGS, PCR, LFA and FIA for both clinical diagnostic labs and POCT scenarios. Leveraging its strong foundation in IVD technologies, Fapon integrates raw materials, reagent services, and open-system instruments into IVD total solutions. This approach ensures reliable, versatile, and seamless services for our IVD partners, particularly local IVD companies and distributors that are establishing or expanding their own IVD production lines. Ultimately, these efforts benefit local hospitals and patients. Fapon's goal is to elevate the portfolios of global IVD manufacturers through technology transfer and local manufacturing.

Fapon's chemiluminescence immunoassay product line exemplifies its expertise in IVD total solutions, including the Shine i-series open-system CLIA analyzers for low- to ultra-high-throughput testing, alongside over 70 reagent services for assay such as vitamin D, NT-proBNP, hs-cTnI, PCT and AD. In addition, Fapon's molecular POCT total solutions and immunofluorescence POCT total solutions, which feature the fully automated molecular diagnostic analyzers, immunofluorescence POCT quantitative analyzers and reagent services, collectively showcase Fapon's commitment to advancing diagnostic technologies for the unique needs of the IVD industry.

IVD Raw Materials Meeting European Market Demands

Fapon is committed to delivering high-performance IVD core raw materials that meet European market demands. Our offerings of animal origin-free IVD raw materials address stringent market requirements and ethical considerations. Recently, Fapon launched an innovative sandwich immunoassay format for vitamin D using its high-quality raw materials, achieving superior performance and correlation compared to competitive assays. Furthermore, Fapon remains agile in meeting emerging diagnostic needs, providing testing raw materials for prevalent diseases such as SCD, mpox, and H5N1. With a strong focus on respiratory and infectious disease diagnostics, Fapon ensures its customers have access to the high-quality raw materials needed to support effective diagnostics and patient care.

At MEDICA 2024, Fapon will showcase its role as a trusted global partner in the IVD industry. The Fapon team looks forward in meeting with industry professionals, sharing insights, and exploring collaborations that drive innovation forward and improve healthcare outcomes. Visit us at Booth Hall 3-A81 to learn how Fapon can support your IVD needs.

About Fapon

Fapon is a global leading life sciences company dedicated to providing integrated solutions and services for diagnostics, biopharma and biotherapy. Integrating an IVD total solution on raw materials, reagents and innovative open instrument platforms, the Company has grown into a leading supplier in in-vitro diagnostics. Fapon boasts advanced innovations in therapeutics technologies and AI algorithm platforms with data insights that contribute to a better and healthier world. Supported by its strong global R&D, manufacturing, sales and service network, Fapon's products have established presence in 68 countries and regions, serving more than 2,500 business partners worldwide.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2472549/Fapon_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fapon-highlights-innovative-ivd-total-solutions-and-localization-services-at-medica-2024-302299725.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.