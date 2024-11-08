Aperam - Third quarter 2024 results: "Footprint -2

DJ Aperam - Third quarter 2024 results: "Footprint upgrade starts to make a positive impact"

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Quarter Results Aperam - Third quarter 2024 results: "Footprint upgrade starts to make a positive impact" 08-Nov-2024 / 06:58 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Third quarter 2024 results1 "Footprint upgrade starts to make a positive impact" Luxembourg, November 8, 2024 (07:00 CET) - Aperam S.A. (referred to as "Aperam" or the "Company") (Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Paris, Brussels: APAM, NYRS: APEMY), announced today results for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Highlights -- Health and Safety: LTI frequency rate of 2.4x in Q3 2024 compared to 2.0x in Q2 2024 -- Shipments of 617 thousand tonnes in Q3 2024 increased by 5.5% versus shipments of 583 thousand tonnes in Q2 2024 -- Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 99 million in Q3 2024, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 86 million in Q2 2024 -- Net income of EUR 179 million in Q3 2024, compared to net income of EUR 59 million in Q2 2024 -- Basic earnings per share of EUR 2.47 in Q3 2024, compared to EUR 0.82 in Q2 2024 -- Free cash flow before dividends amounted to EUR 9 million in Q3 2024, compared to EUR 111 million in Q2 2024 -- Net financial debt of EUR 641 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to EUR 607 million as of June 30, 2024

Strategic initiatives

-- Leadership Journey®2 Phase 5: Gains reached EUR 27 million in Q3 2024, the third quarter of the 2024 - 2026 program with target gains of EUR 200 million.

Prospects[1]a

-- Q4 2024 EBITDA is expected at a higher level versus Q3 2024 -- Net financial debt to decrease till year end 2024 Timoteo Di Maulo, CEO of Aperam, commented: "The summer quarter with its seasonal trough in Europe has benefitted from Brazil returning to smooth operations post the hot rolling mill upgrade. Despite a soft market environment, we have reached a historic normal profitability per ton as we leverage the capabilities of our modernized footprint resulting in a better product mix. Phase 5 of the Leadership Journey® is picking up speed, which will strengthen our cost leadership position in Europe. Our focus is now on reducing net financial debt towards the end of the year as we prepare for consolidating Universal Stainless, which will open the US and the aerospace market for us."

Financial Highlights (on the basis of financial information prepared under IFRS)

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q3 24 Q2 24 Q3 23 9M 24 9M 23 Sales 1,493 1,634 1,463 4,784 5,041 Operating income / (loss) 49 19 (36) 65 99 Net income / (loss) attributable to equity holders of the parent 179 59 (42) 219 133 Basic earnings per share (EUR) 2.47 0.82 (0.59) 3.03 1.84 Diluted earnings per share (EUR) 2.44 0.82 (0.58) 3.00 1.83 Free cash flow before dividend 9 111 (135) (21) (49) Net Financial Debt (at the end of the period) 641 607 646 641 646 Adj. EBITDA 99 86 19 240 249 Exceptional items 8 (8) - - - EBITDA 107 78 19 240 249 Adj. EBITDA/tonne (EUR) 160 148 37 134 150 EBITDA/tonne (EUR) 173 134 37 134 150 Shipments (000t) 617 583 516 1,785 1,657

Health & Safety results

Health and Safety performance based on Aperam personnel figures and contractors' lost time injury frequency rate was 2.4x in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 2.0x in the second quarter of 2024.

Financial results analysis for the three-month period ending September 30, 2024

Sales for the third quarter of 2024 decreased by 8.6% at EUR 1,493 million compared to EUR 1,634 million for the second quarter of 2024. Shipments increased by 5.5% at 617 thousand tonnes in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 583 thousand tonnes in the second quarter of 2024, due to negative seasonality in Europe while Brazil benefited from the full capacity of the new hot rolling mill.

Adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 99 million (excluding an exceptional gain of EUR 8 million made of PIS/Cofins tax credits related to prior periods recognized in Brazil) during the third quarter 2024 compared to EUR 86 million (excluding an exceptional loss of EUR (8) million, related to a voluntary redundancy program) in the second quarter of 2024. Higher results in Stainless & Electrical Steel with a strong development in Brazil, higher prices and the positive impact from the Leadership Journey® could more than compensate for a negative inventory valuation effect and lower steel volumes.

Depreciation and amortization expense was EUR (58) million for the third quarter of 2024.

Aperam had an operating income for the third quarter of 2024 of EUR 49 million compared to an operating income of EUR 19 million for the previous quarter.

Financing costs, net, including the FX and derivatives result for the third quarter of 2024 were EUR (12) million. Cash cost of financing was EUR (8) million during the quarter.

Income tax benefit was EUR 142 million during the third quarter of 2024, due to the recognition of net deferred tax assets on tax losses carried forward for EUR 155 million.

The net result recorded by the Company was an income of EUR 179 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to an income of EUR 59 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Cash flows from operations for the third quarter of 2024 were EUR 33 million, including a working capital increase of EUR 100 million. CAPEX for the third quarter was EUR (22) million.

Free cash flow before dividend for the third quarter of 2024 amounted to EUR 9 million, compared to EUR 111 million for the second quarter of 2024.

During the third quarter of 2024, cash returns to shareholders amounted to EUR 36 million, consisting fully of dividend.

Operating segment results analysis

Stainless & Electrical Steel (1)

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q3 24 Q2 24 Q3 23 9M 24 9M 23 Sales 933 1,058 931 3,013 3,214 Adjusted EBITDA 68 59 (6) 133 126 Exceptional items 8 (8) - - - EBITDA 76 51 (6) 133 126 Depreciation & amortization (28) (28) (27) (83) (78) Operating income / (loss) 48 23 (33) 50 48 Steel shipments (000t) 391 419 371 1,225 1,143 Average steel selling price (EUR/t) 2,279 2,412 2,414 2,351 2,710

(1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations

The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment had sales of EUR 933 million for the third quarter of 2024. This represents an 11.8% decrease compared to sales of EUR 1,058 million for the second quarter of 2024. Steel shipments during the third quarter were 391 thousand tonnes, a decrease of 6.7% compared to steel shipments of 419 thousand tonnes during the previous quarter. While Brazil has full capacity available after the delayed hot rolling mill ramp-up, shipments in Europe were seasonally weak in a soft market. Average steel selling prices for the Stainless & Electrical Steel segment decreased by 5.5% compared to the previous quarter.

The segment generated an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 68 million (excluding an exceptional gain of EUR 8 million made of PIS/Cofins tax credits related to prior periods recognised in Brazil) for the third quarter of 2024 compared to an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 59 million (excluding an exceptional loss of EUR (8) million, related to a voluntary redundancy program) for the second quarter of 2024. Seasonally lower volumes and a negative inventory valuation effect was more than compensated by higher prices, Leadership Journey® cost improvements as well as the positive development in Brazil.

Depreciation and amortization expense was EUR (28) million for the third quarter of 2024.

The Stainless & Electrical Steel division had an operating income of EUR 48 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to an operating income of EUR 23 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Services & Solutions (1)

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q3 24 Q2 24 Q3 23 9M 24 9M 23 Sales 575 638 510 1,829 1,720 EBITDA 5 16 1 36 7 Depreciation & amortization (4) (3) (3) (11) (10) Operating income / (loss) 1 13 (2) 25 (3) Steel shipments (000t) 174 195 157 570 487 Average steel selling price (EUR/t) 3,164 3,113 3,125 3,066 3,407

(1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations

The Services & Solutions segment had sales of EUR 575 million for the third quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 9.9% compared to sales of EUR 638 million for the second quarter of 2024. For the third quarter of 2024, steel shipments were 174 thousand tonnes compared to 195 thousand tonnes during the previous quarter. Average steel selling prices for the Services & Solutions' segment were 1.6% higher during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024.

The segment generated an EBITDA of EUR 5 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to an EBITDA of EUR 16 million for the second quarter of 2024. EBITDA decreased due to lower volumes, lower margins and a negative inventory valuation effect.

Depreciation and amortization expense was EUR (4) million for the third quarter of 2024.

The Services & Solutions segment had an operating income of EUR 1 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to an operating income of EUR 13 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Alloys & Specialties(1)

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q3 24 Q2 24 Q3 23 9M 24 9M 23 Sales 181 238 177 701 647 EBITDA 11 21 2 56 30 Depreciation, amortization & impairment (2) (5) (3) (10) (8) Operating income 9 16 (1) 46 22 Steel shipments (000t) 8 9 6 28 24 Average steel selling price (EUR/t) 21,443 23,820 28,684 23,762 25,725

(1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations

The Alloys & Specialties segment had sales of EUR 181 million for the third quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 23.9% compared to EUR 238 million for the second quarter of 2024. Steel shipments decreased by 14.9% during the third quarter of 2024 at 8 thousand tonnes.

The Alloys & Specialties segment achieved EBITDA of EUR 11 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to EUR 21 million for the second quarter of 2024. EBITDA decreased due to seasonally lower volumes, a softer mix and a negative inventory valuation effect.

Depreciation and amortization expense for the third quarter of 2024 was EUR (2) million.

The Alloys & Specialties segment had an operating income of EUR 9 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to an operating income of EUR 16 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Recycling & Renewables (1)

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q3 24 Q2 24 Q3 23 9M 24 9M 23 Sales 507 556 430 1,546 1,521 EBITDA 16 20 17 54 91 Depreciation & amortization (24) (22) (21) (70) (52) Operating income / (loss) (8) (2) (4) (16) 39 Shipments (000t) 412 397 310 1,152 1,036 Average selling price (EUR/t) 1,231 1,401 1,387 1,342 1,468

(1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations

The Recycling & Renewables segment had sales of EUR 507 million for the third quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 8.8% compared to EUR 556 million sales for the second quarter of 2024. Shipments increased by 3.8% during the third quarter of 2024 to 412 thousand tonnes. Average selling prices for the Recycling & Renewables' segment were 12.1% lower during the third quarter of 2024.

EBITDA decreased during the quarter at EUR 16 million compared to EBITDA of EUR 20 million in the second quarter of 2024 resulting from seasonally lower volumes and lower selling prices.

Depreciation and amortization expense for the third quarter of 2024 was EUR (24) million.

The Recycling & Renewables segment had an operating loss of EUR (8) million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to an operating loss of EUR (2) million for the second quarter of 2024.

Recent developments during the quarter

-- On August 1, 2024, Aperam released its 2024 Half-Year Report.

-- On September 30, 2024, in preparation of the upcoming quarterly results release scheduled for Friday, 8November 2024, the Company reminded market participants of the standing guidance, earnings drivers and events thatshould be considered.

-- On October 17, 2024 Aperam announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Universal Stainless& Alloy Products, Inc. (Universal) [Nasdaq: USAP], a leading manufacturer of specialty steel products for criticalAerospace & Industrial applications in the U.S., at a price of USD45.00 per share in an all-cash transaction. Thetransaction values Universal at an enterprise value of approximately USD539 million. This acquisition is a keymilestone in Aperam's strategy to strengthen its market position, broaden its geographic presence and product rangeby expanding its presence in high-growth sectors such as aerospace and industrial applications. The deal is anothermajor step in Aperam's ongoing transformation of its value chain, offering a more differentiated and resilientportfolio to reduce cyclicality and better respond to market demands, particularly in the United States. Thetransaction, which has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of both Aperam and Universal, isexpected to close during the first half of 2025, subject to a obtaining majority vote of Universal's shareholders,receipt of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

-- Reflecting expanding requirements through the CSRD and combined reporting, in addition to the oversightof the Board of Directors, the scope of the Audit & Risk Management Committee has been extended to directly includeESG matters. The name of the Committee has been updated to Audit, Risk & Sustainability Committee. The compositionand Chair of the Committee remain unchanged.

Investor conference call / webcast

Pre-recorded management comments are available as from publication of this earnings release on our website at www.aperam.com, section Investors > Reports & Presentations > Quarterly results > Q3-2024 (Link to Q3 2024 management podcast).

Aperam management will host a conference call / webcast for members of the investment community to discuss the financial performance of the quarter under report at the following time:

Date New York London Luxembourg Friday, 08:00 13:00 14:00 8 November 2024

Link to the webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/aperam/20241108_1/

The dial-in numbers for the call are: France: +33 (0) 1 7037 7166 USA: +1 786 697 3501

UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200 Belgium: +32 (0) 2 789 8603

Germany: +49 (0) 30 3001 90612 Netherlands +31 (0) 20 708 5073

The conference password is: Aperam.

About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical & specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables.

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With 5 of its main 6 facilities certified ResponsibleSteelTM, Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and, with ELG, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam's places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy.

In 2023, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,592 million and shipments of 2.20 million tonnes.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.

Forward-looking statements

This document may contain forward-looking information and statements about Aperam and its subsidiaries. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target" or similar expressions. Although Aperam's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of Aperam's securities are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Aperam, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in Aperam's filings with the Luxembourg Stock Market Authority for the Financial Markets (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier). Aperam undertakes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

APERAM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

September 30, June 30, September 30, (in million of EURO) 2024 2024 2023 ASSETS Cash & cash equivalents (C) 199 279 285 Inventories, trade receivables and trade payables 1,655 1,571 1,931 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 137 163 176 Total Current Assets & Working Capital 1,991 2,013 2,392 Goodwill and intangible assets 434 436 454 Property, plant and equipment (incl. Biological assets) 2,020 2,058 2,003 Investments in associates, joint ventures and other 7 7 3 Deferred tax assets 396 263 106

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2024 00:59 ET (05:59 GMT)