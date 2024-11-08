Anzeige
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
08.11.2024 07:34 Uhr
LIGHTON announces the launch of its IPO on the Euronext Growth market in Paris.

DJ LIGHTON announces the launch of its IPO on the Euronext Growth market in Paris. 

LIGHTON 
LIGHTON announces the launch of its IPO on the Euronext Growth market in Paris. 
08-Nov-2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Promotional communication 
Do not distribute directly or indirectly in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan 
Press release 
Paris, 8 November 2024 
LIGHTON ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF ITS IPO ON THE EURONEXT GROWTH® MARKET IN PARIS 
 
 . A capital increase of around EUR10.4 million, which could amount to EUR11.9 million if the extension clause 
  is exercised in full and to EUR13.5 million if the over-allotment option is exercised in full (the "Offer") 
 . EUR3 million already secured in the form of subscription commitments from cornerstone investors, 
  representing around 30% of the base deal 
 . Subscription price of the new shares: EUR10.35 / share 
 . Subscription period: 8 to 20 November 2024 inclusive for the Public Offer (5 p.m. for over-the-counter 
  subscriptions and 8 p.m. for online subscriptions) and until 21 November 2024 (12 p.m.) for the Global Placement 
 
 . Settlement-Delivery on 25 November 2024 and start of trading on 26 November 2024 
 . Securities eligible for PEA and PEA PME-ETI equity savings plans, income tax reduction of 18% for 
  subscription to the share capital of SMEs, the scheme of reinvesting capital gains, and "Innovative Company" 
  classification by Bpifrance[1] 
LightOn (the "Company"), a leading European player in generative AI for businesses[2], announces the launch of its IPO 
on the Euronext Growth® market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013230950 - Ticker: ALTAI-FR). 
On 7 November 2024, the French financial markets authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) approved the 
Prospectus under number 24-475, comprising the Registration Document, approved on 21 October 2024 under number 
I.24-012, supplement to the registration document approved on 7 November 2024 under number 24-015, a Securities Note 
and the Prospectus Summary (included in the Securities Note and appended to this press release). These documents are 
available free of charge and upon request from the Company (2 Place de la Bourse, 75002 Paris, France) and on the 
websites of the company (https://investir.lighton.ai) and the AMF (https://www.amf-france.org). 
 
Igor Carron and Laurent Daudet, co-CEOs and co-founders of LightOn, comment: 
"LightOn's IPO would mark a major milestone in our growth trajectory and settle our position as a benchmark player in 
generative AI in Europe[3]. 
This planned IPO offers investors a unique opportunity to participate directly in the growth of a French technology 
champion[4] that is already successfully deploying its AI solutions with major groups in France and abroad. 
As the first listed European company specializing in generative AI, LightOn is paving the way for a new technological 
era. We hope that many of you will take part in this revolution, which is pushing back the frontiers of what is 
possible and profoundly transforming business practices." 
Generative AI: an in-depth transformation of business practices 
Generative AI will disrupt the business world. From services to industry and trade, all sectors will be affected by the 
numerous benefits provided. 
According to McKinsey, the potential productivity gains enabled by generative AI will automate nearly half of the hours 
worked in Europe and the United States by 2035.^^[5] A new era is opening up for companies that want to offer their 
employees a way to reinvent work. 
The promises of generative AI are huge and the global market is gigantic, estimated at more than USD1.3 trillion in 2032 
[6]. 
LightOn, a leading European player in generative AI for businesses[7] 
Founded in 2016 by Igor Carron and Laurent Daudet, two experts with background in top-level French and American 
academic research and with experience in the world's largest engineering sciences laboratories, up until 2020 LightOn 
developed an optical processor (Optical Processing Unit) designed to rapidly process data in AI applications, with low 
energy consumption. 
Focused on generative AI since 2020, LightOn has designed 12 Large Language Models (LLMs) in only four years, capable 
of working with more than 100 billion parameters, thanks to its ability to access European supercomputers and the 
computing power of cloud giants, making the Company one of the few players in the world with this technological 
capacity. LightOn has also developed generative IA functionalities combined with these LLM. 
During this period, LightOn has also structured its workforce with 41 employees to date, two-thirds of whom are 
dedicated to technology and one-third dedicated to accelerating the marketing of its solutions used by top-tier private 
and public businesses. In addition to the management team, all of LightOn's employees - who are highly qualified (11 
PhDs) and multicultural (10 nationalities) - contribute to the success of its developments and solutions thanks to 
their complementary skills. 
Forge and Paradigm: sovereign and tailored solutions 
LightOn has developed and markets two software solutions. 
Forge, marketed since 2022, is a technological support for a customized generative AI aimed at companies and 
organizations who want to develop their own language model, improve an existing language model or integrate new 
technological building blocks like RAG[8] or agents. 
Paradigm, marketed in 2024, is a ready-to-use generative AI platform designed to meet all the needs of businesses and 
the public sector. It harnesses the power of generative AI to optimize and enhance business productivity by automating 
various business processes. This software platform stands out through its customization capabilities, 
user-friendliness, and powerful features, enabling rapid integration within organizations. As a complete turnkey 
solution, Paradigm is built on an advanced architecture that combines a LLM with multimodal Retrieval-Augmented 
Generation (RAG), allowing intelligent interaction with the company's document corpus through natural language queries. 
Furthermore, it includes highly specialized intelligent agents capable of autonomously creating and managing complex 
workflows, such as responding to requests for proposals. 
Solutions already marketed directly to major accounts in France, in the United States and in EMEA 
In 2023, Forge was rolled out to several major organizations, including a Silicon Valley company in the United States 
developing medical assistant AI that used LightOn's bespoke technological support to build its first LLM prototype, to 
run its virtual health workers, in four months. Forge was previously deployed at a research institute in EMEA. 
In 2024, Paradigm has also been adopted by businesses, with numerous major French accounts already deploying the 
solution, convinced by its capabilities, in an initial test and evaluation phase (POC - proof of concept). Notable 
clients include: the Ile-de-France region, Safran, Groupama, the French General Directorate of Public Finance, CNES 
(French Space Agency), French Space Command and Verlingue. The first production implementations and full-scale 
deployments following certain POCs are scheduled by the end of 2024. 
Strategic partnerships to boost sales efforts through indirect channel 
In addition to its direct approach, which has already won over numerous companies, LightOn has secured two strategic 
partnerships in the first half of 2024 with major hardware players to combine its generative AI software solution with 
their cloud or hardware offerings: 
 . Orange Business (30,000 corporate clients worldwide): a comprehensive offering covering the entire 
  lifecycle of generative AI projects, combining LightOn's Paradigm software platform with Hewlett Packard Enterprise 
  servers and Orange Business's very high bandwidth hosting in its French data centers. Alexandre Bord, Key Account 
  Director at Orange Business, states regarding this partnership: "We are extremely confident about the future of our 
  relationship with LightOn. We have signed several orders worth multiple millions of euros since March [for Orange 
  Business]."; 
 . Hewlett Packard Enterprise (27,000 corporate clients worldwide): integration of Paradigm with Hewlett 
  Packard Enterprise servers, enabling rapid adaptation of generative AI to business use cases. 
This indirect sales model will leverage these partners' sales force, who will market a complete, integrated solution 
combining software and hardware to their corporate clients. This translates into a potential of millions of individual 
users within these corporate clients. 
A committed approach to corporate social responsibility 
LightOn has taken a proactive approach to corporate social responsibility (CSR). This commitment is illustrated in the 
50/100 rating issued by the extra-financial rating agency EthiFinance in May 2024, a level of performance described as 
"advanced". With this rating, LightOn is more than six points ahead of the average for comparable companies in terms of 
headcount and business sector. 
Two strategic pillars for acceleration: Business development and international expansion 
Driven by its ambition to position itself among the leading players in generative AI by being among the first to 
benefit from the generative AI market takeoff, LightOn has defined an ambitious development strategy centered around 
two key priority areas: 
 . Accelerate business development in the most promising markets. LightOn has identified 5 priority vertical 
  markets that are likely to adopt generative AI faster than others: banking-insurance, defense, healthcare, industry 
  and the public sector as they handle large volumes of data and their regulatory and sector-specific requirements

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2024 01:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
