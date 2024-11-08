Mkango Resources Ltd.: Mkango Resources Limited Announces Update to Admission Date of Placement Shares

LONDON, UK and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2024 / Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM:MKA)(TSXV:MKA) (the "Company" or "Mkango") notes that further to its announcement of 28 October 2024, due to administrative delays, admission of the 1,583,332 common shares of nil par value each ("Placement Shares") is now expected to take place at 8 a.m. on or around 22 November 2024 rather than 8 November 2024 as originally indicated. The TSX-V has conditionally approved the issuance of the shares, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

