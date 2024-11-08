Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AL6Z | ISIN: CA60686A4090 | Ticker-Symbol: ZMK
Frankfurt
08.11.24
08:10 Uhr
0,055 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MKANGO RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MKANGO RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0550,10809:27
ACCESSWIRE
08.11.2024 08:03 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mkango Resources Ltd.: Mkango Resources Limited Announces Update to Admission Date of Placement Shares

LONDON, UK and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2024 / Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM:MKA)(TSXV:MKA) (the "Company" or "Mkango") notes that further to its announcement of 28 October 2024, due to administrative delays, admission of the 1,583,332 common shares of nil par value each ("Placement Shares") is now expected to take place at 8 a.m. on or around 22 November 2024 rather than 8 November 2024 as originally indicated. The TSX-V has conditionally approved the issuance of the shares, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

For further information on Mkango, please contact:

Mkango Resources Limited

William Dawes
Chief Executive Officer
will@mkango.ca
Canada: +1 403 444 5979
www.mkango.com
@MkangoResources

Alexander Lemon
President
alex@mkango.ca

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker
Jeff Keating, Caroline Rowe
UK: +44 20 3470 0470

Alternative Resource Capital
Joint Broker
Alex Wood, Keith Dowsing
UK: +44 20 7186 9004/5

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any equity or other securities of the Company in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Mkango Resources Ltd.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.