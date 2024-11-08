

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen rose to nearly a 2-week high of 164.50 against the euro and a 4-day high of 174.80 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 165.23 and 175.26, respectively.



Against the pound, the U.S. dollar and the Canadian dollar, the yen advanced to 2-day highs of 197.83, 152.55 and 109.91 from Thursday's closing quotes of 198.59, 152.93 and 110.32, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen edged up to 101.46 and 91.62 from yesterday's closing quotes of 102.13 and 92.13, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 160.00 against the euro, 171.00 against the franc, 191.00 against the pound, 145.00 against the greenback, 105.00 against the loonie, 98.00 against the aussie and 90.00 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News