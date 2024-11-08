Anzeige
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
08-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Transaction in Own Shares 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a 
growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Thursday, 07 November 2024, it 
purchased a total of 140,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback 
programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). 
Date of purchase:                 07/11/2024 
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:   140,000 
Lowest price paid per share (EUR):          4.51 
Highest price paid per share (EUR):         4.62 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR):  4.5800

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 215,101,369 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 215,101,369 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (EUR  Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference  Trading Venue 
purchased           share)         Time)          number 
900              4.5700         08:21:15         1J4XA4Y1U        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
50              4.5700         08:21:15         1J4XA4Y1V        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,675             4.5900         10:36:22         1J4XA51BS        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
669              4.5900         10:36:22         1J4XA51BT        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
29              4.5900         10:36:25         1J4XA51BX        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
29              4.5900         10:36:25         1J4XA51BY        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
218              4.5900         10:36:25         1J4XA51C2        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
748              4.6200         10:42:41         1J4XA51ND        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
500              4.6200         10:42:41         1J4XA51NC        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
218              4.6150         10:42:46         1J4XA51NM        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,206             4.6100         10:44:51         1J4XA51OM        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
500              4.6100         10:44:51         1J4XA51OO        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,232             4.6100         10:44:52         1J4XA51OP        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,110             4.6000         10:44:54         1J4XA51OQ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,162             4.6000         10:45:04         1J4XA51OX        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,266             4.6000         10:45:04         1J4XA51OW        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,327             4.6000         10:45:05         1J4XA51OY        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
544              4.5950         11:00:07         1J4XA51VJ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
845              4.5950         11:10:07         1J4XA521F        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,115             4.5950         11:11:59         1J4XA522B        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,242             4.5950         11:11:59         1J4XA522C        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
790              4.5950         11:12:00         1J4XA522F        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,098             4.5950         11:12:02         1J4XA522H        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,472             4.5950         11:12:02         1J4XA522G        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,226             4.5950         11:12:02         1J4XA522J        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,300             4.5900         11:13:43         1J4XA523N        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,350             4.5900         11:13:43         1J4XA523M        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,176             4.5900         11:13:43         1J4XA523R        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
206              4.5900         11:13:43         1J4XA523P        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
980              4.5900         11:13:43         1J4XA523Q        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
206              4.5900         11:13:43         1J4XA523S        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,192             4.5900         11:13:43         1J4XA523T        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
306              4.5800         11:25:38         1J4XA52B4        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
341              4.5800         11:34:16         1J4XA52EQ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
63              4.5900         12:26:32         1J4XA537M        Euronext

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
