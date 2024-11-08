DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 08-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction in Own Shares ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Thursday, 07 November 2024, it purchased a total of 140,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). Date of purchase: 07/11/2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 140,000 Lowest price paid per share (EUR): 4.51 Highest price paid per share (EUR): 4.62 Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR): 4.5800

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 215,101,369 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 215,101,369 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (EUR Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading Venue purchased share) Time) number 900 4.5700 08:21:15 1J4XA4Y1U Euronext Dublin 50 4.5700 08:21:15 1J4XA4Y1V Euronext Dublin 3,675 4.5900 10:36:22 1J4XA51BS Euronext Dublin 669 4.5900 10:36:22 1J4XA51BT Euronext Dublin 29 4.5900 10:36:25 1J4XA51BX Euronext Dublin 29 4.5900 10:36:25 1J4XA51BY Euronext Dublin 218 4.5900 10:36:25 1J4XA51C2 Euronext Dublin 748 4.6200 10:42:41 1J4XA51ND Euronext Dublin 500 4.6200 10:42:41 1J4XA51NC Euronext Dublin 218 4.6150 10:42:46 1J4XA51NM Euronext Dublin 4,206 4.6100 10:44:51 1J4XA51OM Euronext Dublin 500 4.6100 10:44:51 1J4XA51OO Euronext Dublin 2,232 4.6100 10:44:52 1J4XA51OP Euronext Dublin 4,110 4.6000 10:44:54 1J4XA51OQ Euronext Dublin 4,162 4.6000 10:45:04 1J4XA51OX Euronext Dublin 4,266 4.6000 10:45:04 1J4XA51OW Euronext Dublin 4,327 4.6000 10:45:05 1J4XA51OY Euronext Dublin 544 4.5950 11:00:07 1J4XA51VJ Euronext Dublin 845 4.5950 11:10:07 1J4XA521F Euronext Dublin 4,115 4.5950 11:11:59 1J4XA522B Euronext Dublin 2,242 4.5950 11:11:59 1J4XA522C Euronext Dublin 790 4.5950 11:12:00 1J4XA522F Euronext Dublin 3,098 4.5950 11:12:02 1J4XA522H Euronext Dublin 3,472 4.5950 11:12:02 1J4XA522G Euronext Dublin 1,226 4.5950 11:12:02 1J4XA522J Euronext Dublin 4,300 4.5900 11:13:43 1J4XA523N Euronext Dublin 4,350 4.5900 11:13:43 1J4XA523M Euronext Dublin 3,176 4.5900 11:13:43 1J4XA523R Euronext Dublin 206 4.5900 11:13:43 1J4XA523P Euronext Dublin 980 4.5900 11:13:43 1J4XA523Q Euronext Dublin 206 4.5900 11:13:43 1J4XA523S Euronext Dublin 4,192 4.5900 11:13:43 1J4XA523T Euronext Dublin 306 4.5800 11:25:38 1J4XA52B4 Euronext Dublin 341 4.5800 11:34:16 1J4XA52EQ Euronext Dublin 63 4.5900 12:26:32 1J4XA537M Euronext

