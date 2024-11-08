Anzeige
Zentra Group plc: Property Transactions Extension

DJ Zentra Group plc: Property Transactions Extension 

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) 
Zentra Group plc: Property Transactions Extension 
08-Nov-2024 / 07:02 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Zentra Group PLC (previously One Heritage Group PLC) 
(""the Company") 
Property Transactions Extension 
 
Zentra Group PLC ("the Company") the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager, focused 
on the North of England, provides the following update. 
Following the Company's previous announcement on 2 October 2024 regarding the sale of a property portfolio valued at GBP7 
million, the Company confirms that the longstop date for completing this transaction has been extended to 22 November 
2024. This portfolio comprises residential properties at Bank Street, Sheffield; Lincoln House, Bolton; Oscar House, 
Manchester; and a commercial unit at St Petersgate, Stockport. 
Additionally, the completion of the GBP3 million acquisition of shares in the company that owns the One Victoria project 
has also been extended to 22 November 2024. 
This extension aligns with the Company's planned admission to the AQSE Growth Market on 22 November 2024, as announced 
on 8 November 2024. Extending the completion date provides flexibility for finalising both the property sale and the 
Company's transition to AQSE. 
 
Contacts 
Zentra Group plc 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Robert Holbrook 
Head of Finance 
Email: robert.holbrook@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
 
About Zentra Group PLC 
Zentra Group PLC (previously One Heritage Group PLC) is a property development and management Company. It focuses on 
the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. 
The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker 
ZNT. 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website 
www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: UPD 
TIDM:      ZNT 
LEI Code:    2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  357828 
EQS News ID:  2025269 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2025269&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2024 02:02 ET (07:02 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
