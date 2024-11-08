DJ Zentra Group plc: Property Transactions Extension

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) Zentra Group plc: Property Transactions Extension 08-Nov-2024 / 07:02 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Zentra Group PLC (previously One Heritage Group PLC) (""the Company") Property Transactions Extension Zentra Group PLC ("the Company") the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager, focused on the North of England, provides the following update. Following the Company's previous announcement on 2 October 2024 regarding the sale of a property portfolio valued at GBP7 million, the Company confirms that the longstop date for completing this transaction has been extended to 22 November 2024. This portfolio comprises residential properties at Bank Street, Sheffield; Lincoln House, Bolton; Oscar House, Manchester; and a commercial unit at St Petersgate, Stockport. Additionally, the completion of the GBP3 million acquisition of shares in the company that owns the One Victoria project has also been extended to 22 November 2024. This extension aligns with the Company's planned admission to the AQSE Growth Market on 22 November 2024, as announced on 8 November 2024. Extending the completion date provides flexibility for finalising both the property sale and the Company's transition to AQSE. Contacts Zentra Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk Robert Holbrook Head of Finance Email: robert.holbrook@zentragroup.co.uk Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 About Zentra Group PLC Zentra Group PLC (previously One Heritage Group PLC) is a property development and management Company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker ZNT. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: UPD TIDM: ZNT LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 357828 EQS News ID: 2025269 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

