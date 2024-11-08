Anzeige
Freitag, 08.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
GlobeNewswire
08.11.2024 08:58 Uhr
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (311/24)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return
futures/forwards in Investor AB ser. B (INVEB) due to an ordinary dividend of
SEK 1.20, gross return futures/forwards in ASSA ABLOY AB ser. B (ASSAB) due to
an ordinary dividend of SEK 2.70. The re-calculation is effective from the
ex-date, November 08, 2024. 

As a result of the adjustment gross return futures/forwards prices have
decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not
affected by the adjustment. 

Adjusted series have received "Q" or "X" or "Y" in the series designation, and
have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files.

