NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Adjustment to Nasdaq Deposit Rate (NDR) for margin cash collateral contributions in EUR

Effective December 1st, 2024, Nasdaq Clearing will change the spread of the NDR from 22.5 bp to 30 bp. The new NDR rate for margin cash collateral in EUR will be €STR -30 bp. There will be no change to the spread for Default Fund cash contributions in EUR. Current rates can be found on the NASDAQ CMS Web (Reference Data -> Daily NDR -> SPREAD at the bottom of the page) For further information, please contact: Clearing & Collateral Management team Email: Clearing@nasdaq.com Phone +46 8 405 6880