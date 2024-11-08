DJ Amundi S&P Eurozone Dividend Aristocrat ESG UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P Eurozone Dividend Aristocrat ESG UCITS ETF Acc (EDIV LN) Amundi S&P Eurozone Dividend Aristocrat ESG UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Nov-2024 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P Eurozone Dividend Aristocrat ESG UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Nov-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 10.9412 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 931630 CODE: EDIV LN ISIN: LU0959210781 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0959210781 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EDIV LN Sequence No.: 357918 EQS News ID: 2025641 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 08, 2024 03:09 ET (08:09 GMT)