Blusky Carbon Inc.: BluSky Carbon CEO Presents a Case for Climate Tech Optimism

OLD SAYBROOK, CT and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2024 / BluSky Carbon Inc. (CSE:BSKY)(OTCQB:BSKCF)(FWB:QE4 /WKN A401NM) ("BluSky" or the "Company"), an innovative entry into the carbon removal clean technology sector, is pleased to provide the following letter to shareholders and stakeholders from Company CEO Will Hessert.

A Case for Climate Tech Optimism in Post-Election America

The 2024 U.S. election results sent shockwaves through the climate and climate tech communities. The incoming Republican administration has promised to double down on fossil fuels, plans to roll back environmental regulations, and threatens to eliminate many of the incentives and funding programs that have benefitted climate action.

The climate technology industry must now confront a landscape potentially stripped of safeguards and incentives.

In the face of this, I will do something that is almost heretical in climate technology circles right now: I will make the case for optimism.

The Long Game

When we initially founded BluSky Carbon, we created the company with one principal mission in mind: remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to reverse climate change.

Our team has prioritized reducing greenhouse gases in the atmosphere to avoid the worst potential effects of climate change. We have dedicated the past few years to developing and advancing technologies towards this aim.

While we have an idealistic mission, BluSky has a culture of pragmatism. And pragmatically, we know that the future climate will not always be a top priority.

How should governments balance current prosperity with future climate goals? How should nations prioritize the need for energy security versus the need to decarbonize? How should nations choose between fiscal responsibility and properly funding climate action?

Different governments at different times will answer these questions differently. Democrats and Republicans have different and ever-shifting perspectives on national priorities.

And that's the source of what I believe to be a hard truth that remains true not just for climate technology, but all businesses:

If you are building a business that, in order to thrive, requires a certain

political party to be in power, you are not building a great business.

I believe carbon removal will be a multi-trillion-dollar industry by 2050 regardless of this election's outcome. But the key to owning a major portion of that multi-trillion-dollar pie, and making a global impact, is to be around long enough to earn the gains.

And thankfully, in the past year, our mission has evolved from just simply carbon removal. Our new mission is, I believe, largely insulated from political cycles and hopefully provides a pathway for climate technology to thrive in the coming years.

Evolution

We started BluSky Carbon solely focused on removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. In the early days, we experimented with crudely built algae bioreactors that we kept in our homes (which, thankfully, our significant others allowed). We went down many carbon dioxide removal (CDR) rabbit holes looking for solutions.

As we researched and experimented with different approaches, we realized that biomass pyrolysis - taking organic waste and converting it into stable carbon - was the best approach.

We made pyrolysis our foundational technology because:

It produces energy while other CDR processes can consume massive amounts of energy It uses abundant waste streams as a feedstock, which greatly helps the economics and value proposition It produces a valuable product as its end result: biochar

Biochar is the end state of organic waste that runs through biomass pyrolysis. The biochar locks away carbon for thousands of years. And in our tunnel-vision dedication to the mission of carbon removal, that was all we cared about.

But what we were missing, and what we subsequently discovered was that biochar has the potential to be the most important agricultural and industrial material of the 21st century.

As biochar is utilized, its unique properties help keep land and water clean. Biochar prevents fertilizer from running off into waterways, preventing algal blooms that decimate ecosystems. Biochar particles can trap contaminants like heavy metals, pesticides, and microplastics.

On top of that, biochar can be a major industrial feedstock. Biochar can be added to concrete to increase its strength. It can be added to asphalt to improve resilience. It can help reinforce plastics and polymers. It can be used in steelmaking. It can even be upgraded into strategically valuable materials like graphite.

The world is shifting to prioritize local agriculture and manufacturing. It's an incredible valuable proposition to provide nations the capability to convert their waste into their own industrial feedstocks and into a tool that can supercharge their agriculture.

That is why BluSky's mission has evolved beyond just removing carbon, Our mission is to advance human prosperity by advancing climate technology.

And that mission provides us with a framework to navigate in the days ahead.

The Path Forward

The greatest companies are always dreams forged into reality by the fires of capitalism. Microsoft® and Apple® were started with the dream of democratizing computing. Google® was started with the dream of making the world's information universally accessible. SpaceX® was started with the dream of making human civilization multi-planetary.

Businesses are vehicles to make dreams a reality. But to exist in reality, a business has to be capable of generating returns for shareholders and providing a product or service people truly want.

That is, in my opinion, the path forward for climate technology: if you create incredible technologies that have a benefit beyond the climate, your company will thrive regardless of the political or cultural moment you exist in, and you will have a far great chance of fulfilling your climate-oriented mission.

Tesla® sought to electrify transportation. They did not just simply build electric vehicles. They built and continue to build cars that many consumers find superior to their fossil-powered competition.

Patagonia® sought to promote sustainable and ethical of apparel. They did not just simply make outdoor apparel. They made high-quality, durable, popular products that outperformed their fast-fashion competition.

Likewise, BluSky seeks to remove atmospheric carbon dioxide. But, we seek not simply to remove carbon. We seek to produce incredible products that form the bedrock of a future economy.

This vision, I believe, gives us adaptability in the days ahead. In certain political climates, we will use deregulation and pro-business environments to work towards expediting the growth and deployment of climate technology. In other climates, we will work towards using climate policies and subsidies to advance climate technology.

Regardless of what happens politically in the United States, we will remain dedicated to not just the climate, but to American agriculture, American industry, and American energy.

And we will share this technology and dedication with every corner of the globe that will have us.

To end on a personal note: I have recently spent a lot more time involved in policy and governance. With my role on the board of the US Biochar Coalition, I have met with key administrators and regulators in the federal government.

While truth is often defined by data points and graphs, sometimes there are deeper truths found in vibes: and the vibes of both parties, especially the young and upcoming leaders in both parties, is that it is time for America to build. It is time for America to create. It is time for America to accelerate.

And I am excited to build.

On behalf of myself and the entire BluSky team we wish the new government success in their mission to serve the American people. We will be working to do our part as well.

Sincerely,

~Will~

William Hessert

Chief Executive Officer

BluSky Carbon Inc.

About BluSky Carbon Inc. (CSE:BSKY)(OTCQB:BSKCF)(FWB:QE4 /WKN: A401NM)

BluSky is a renewable energy company that is in the business of putting Carbon back into the ground - where it belongs! The Company converts organic and industrial waste into biochar, renewable power and carbonate rocks, as well as the development and sale of carbon capture technology. BluSky's primary objectives are to (1) construct carbon removal equipment; (2) sell the biochar produced by the carbon removal equipment; and (3) sell carbon credits ?generated from the production of biochar. The Company's business model is based on the growing need for carbon neutrality and demand to reduce CO2 emissions.

BluSky Carbon is publicly listed in Canada on the CSE with the trading symbol BSKY, on the OTCQB as BSKCF, and in Frankfurt, Germany (FWB) with the identifier QE4. BluSky's public filings and related documents are available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. For more information about the Company, please visit https://bluskycarbon.com/, watch our video, and sign up to receive news alerts or join us on social media at Facebook, X (formerly twitter), Instagram, or LinkedIn.

CONTACT

BluSky Carbon Inc.

35 Research Parkway,

Old Saybrook, CT, 06475

Tel. (860) 577-2080

Web, https://bluskycarbon.com/

Email. info@bluskycarbon.com

Sales or partner opportunities:

Greg Pakiela, Business Development

greg.pakiela@bluskycarbon.com

Forward Looking Information Disclaimer

This release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, beliefs and assumptions made by management of BluSky about the industry in which it operates. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the potential for the Company to remove carbon and advance its technologies, the Company's ability to adapt to differing political environments, and the potential of the carbon removal industry generally. Forward-looking information may also include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, strategies, prospects, objectives or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "except", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking information is based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, forecasts, projections, analysis and opinions of management made considering its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the Company's counterparties and other stakeholders being able to realize on their respective business plans; the Company's ability to provide any machinery, equipment or consulting services; the Company's limited operating history; negative cash flow; financial position and results of operations differing materially from expectations; the expectation of incurring future losses and never becoming profitable; requiring additional capital to continue operations; reliance on third-party service providers; strong competition from competitors in the carbon capture technology industry; technological changes in relation to carbon capture that may adversely affect adoption of current technology or the Company's products; supply and demand for the reduction of carbon emissions; and other risk factors described in the Company's Annual Information Form dated October 16, 2024. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

SOURCE: Blusky Carbon Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com