Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.11.2024 10:06 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Final Month to Experience the 15th Gwangju Biennale - Closing December 1, 2024

GWANGJU, South Korea, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 15th Gwangju Biennale enters its final month, visitors have until December 1, 2024, to experience one of Asia's oldest and most celebrated art events, which has transformed Gwangju into a global destination for contemporary art.

Final Month to Experience the 15th Gwangju Biennale - Closing December 1, 2024

PANSORI: A Soundscape of the 21st Century

The main exhibition, PANSORI: A Soundscape of the 21st Century, is curated by Artistic Director Nicolas Bourriaud, a French theorist known for his concept of "relational aesthetics." Inspired by pansori-a traditional Korean art form blending storytelling, music, and vocal expression in public spaces-the exhibition features works by 72 artists from 30 countries, exploring themes of shared spaces, human connection, and environmental challenges, from the microscopic to the cosmic. Spanning the Gwangju Biennale Exhibition Hall and eight sites in Yangnim-dong, a historic district known for its communal spirit and architectural heritage, the exhibition invites visitors on a contemplative journey through today's most pressing global issues

Gwangju Biennale Pavilion: A Platform for Cultural Exchange

Complementing the main exhibition, the Gwangju Biennale Pavilion features 31 pavilions, with participation from various creative entities including countries, cities, and institutions, distributed throughout Gwangju. The Gwangju Biennale Pavilion is hosted at 22 venues, including the National Asian Culture Center and significant cultural sites like the May 18 Archives. Since 2018 it has offered a dynamic platform for international cultural exchange, presenting a diverse array of installations, performances, and curated exhibitions that foster cross-cultural dialogue.

Celebrating 30 Years of Gwangju's Cultural Impact

Founded in 1994 to commemorate the May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement and the 50th anniversary of Korea's liberation, the Gwangju Biennale has become one of Asia's leading art biennales. It has consistently fostered international cultural exchange and thought-provoking discourse on contemporary art, embodying the "Gwangju Spirit" of democracy, human rights, community, and peace. By challenging Western-centric art narratives and celebrating cultural diversity, the Biennale has addressed pressing global issues such as climate change, social justice, and equity. Gwangju's Biennale has transformed the city of 1.4 million into a prominent cultural hub in Asia, widely celebrated as the "City of Art, Cuisine, and Culture."

With less than a month remaining, visitors can still purchase tickets online or at the Gwangju Biennale Exhibition Hall ticket office. For schedules, ticketing, and program details, please visit the official Gwangju Biennale website.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2551337/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/final-month-to-experience-the-15th-gwangju-biennale--closing-december-1-2024-302298873.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.