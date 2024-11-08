MYCOM OSI announces Observability and Predictive Maintenance Solution availability in AWS Marketplace

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MYCOM OSI, a leading independent provider of Network Assurance and Service Experience Assurance solutions to some of the world's largest communications service providers (CSPs), today announced that its Observability and Predictive Maintenance Solution is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

MYCOM OSI's Observability and Predictive Maintenance Solution supports mobile, fixed, enterprise and IoT networks along with IT infrastructure, enabling small-to-midsize CSPs to rapidly move from reactive to predictive maintenance using accurate capacity/coverage forecasts and network anomaly detection to deliver high performances at low budgets.

As CSPs (public and private networks) and ISPs roll out their latest IP/mobile/ fixed/enterprise/IT Datacenter services, MYCOM OSI's Observability and Predictive Maintenance Solution is an essential capability to deliver high network performance and automation leveraging predictive AI-based insights. Offered on-demand from the cloud, pre-integrated with most network deployments, the solution bundles MYCOM OSI's groundbreaking AInsights application with its Performance Management application PrOptima. The Observability and Predictive Maintenance Solution leverages the award-winning EAA platform, proven at some of the world's largest and most complex Tier-1 CSP networks.

"Our Observability and Predictive Maintenance Solution is a highly innovative and disruptive solution that can radically transform network operations for small and midsize CSPs, ISPs and private networks," said Mounir Ladki, President and CTO, MYCOM OSI. "It leverages Big Data Fabric and innovative Machine Learning capabilities to enable predictive and fully automated monitoring and assurance of digital infrastructure and services. It features an interface in natural language via our GenAie application to allow seamless sharing of information with customers and business partners. Offered as a SaaS model, the solution leverages powerful capabilities from AWS, enabling an accelerated, seamless and transparent deployment. Its availability on Amazon Marketplace is an ideal channel to reach our customers efficiently."

The Observability and Predictive Maintenance Solution is now generally available in AWS Marketplace globally. For more information on MYCOM OSI and its Observability and Predictive Maintenance Solution offering, please visit: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-azsizwj4hfthm

To arrange a discussion with MYCOM OSI and find out more about its Service Assurance offerings, click here or contact the team at info@mycom-osi.com.

Media Contact:



+447719820492

jack.toye@mycom-osi.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mycom-osi-announces-observability-and-predictive-maintenance-solution-availability-in-aws-marketplace-302298730.html