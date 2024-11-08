Anzeige
Freitag, 08.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
08.11.2024 10:06 Uhr
NFP Corp.: NFP Acquires HC Financial, a Wealth and Corporate Benefits Advisory Business

Acquisition consolidates NFP's financial planning and employee benefits capabilities, while expanding NFP's presence into western Ireland

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, an Aon company and a leading international insurance brokerage and consulting firm, today announced its acquisition of HC Financial, a financial planning and corporate employee benefits advisory business based in Galway, Ireland. The HC Financial team will join NFP, with Founder and Director, Gerry Cuddy, moving into a consultant role reporting to Colm Power, managing director, Benefits and Wealth.

NFP, an Aon company, is a global organization of consultative advisors and problem solvers

"Gerry and his team have built a fantastic, highly regarded advisory business with an extremely loyal client base, and we're excited they will be part of our future growth," said Power. "This significant acquisition will help us meet the growing demand for benefits and wealth planning expertise and expand NFP's physical footprint outside the Dublin market."

Since 1988, HC Financial has provided clients in western Ireland with investment, pension and savings propositions and established itself as one of the largest advisory firms in Ireland. They've built an outstanding reputation with their dedication to clients and continuing investment in employees and technology.

"We're excited to join NFP, a company that shares our core values of honesty, integrity, transparency and expertise," said Cuddy. "Today is a great day for our customers and employees and the future of NFP in Ireland as we expand the solutions and expertise available to our clients."

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, is an organisation of consultative advisors and problem solvers helping companies and individuals address their most significant risk, workforce, wealth management and retirement challenges. We are more than 7,700 colleagues in the UK, Ireland, US, Puerto Rico and Canada serving a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our global capabilities, specialised expertise and customised solutions span commercial business insurance, employee benefits, people consultancy, health and safety, and individual financial planning. Together, we put people first, prioritise partnerships and continuously advance a culture we're proud of. Visit NFP.co.uk to learn more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/945522/nfp_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nfp-acquires-hc-financial-a-wealth-and-corporate-benefits-advisory-business-302299572.html

