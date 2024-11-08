TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced that in connection with its two-stage tender offer scheme (the "Tender Offer") for the common shares and share options of FUJI SOFT INCORPORATED (TSE stock code 9749; "FUJI SOFT") through FK Co., Ltd. (the "Offeror"), the Offeror, an entity owned by investment funds managed by KKR, completed the first of the two planned tender offers ("First Tender Offer") on November 5.

With the completion of the First Tender Offer, the Offeror will become the largest shareholder of FUJI SOFT, acquiring 21,413,302 common shares (voting rights ratio: 33.86%), and share options totaling 718,600 common shares on an as-converted basis (approximately 90% of the share options existing prior to the First Tender Offer). As the Offeror will acquire more than one-third of FUJI SOFT's voting rights, it is best positioned to work with FUJI SOFT to achieve its privatization, which the Board of Directors of FUJI SOFT have indicated to be the best measure to enhance its corporate value1; further, it will no longer be possible for any other party to take the company private without the Offeror's support.

Notably, advisors (komon), directors and officers of FUJI SOFT tendered approximately 90% of their share options and supported the First Tender Offer.

Following the successful First Tender Offer, the Offeror plans to commence a second tender offer in mid-November to acquire all remaining shares and share options of FUJI SOFT. The purchase price for the second tender offer is planned to be unchanged from the First Tender Offer at 8,800 yen per share, reflecting a 110.3% premium over the simple average closing price of FUJI SOFT's stock for the 12 months prior to October 2, 2023.2

Hiro Hirano, Deputy Executive Chairman of KKR Asia Pacific and CEO of KKR Japan, said, "The success of our first tender offer is an important milestone for FUJI SOFT and its stakeholders as it provides considerable clarity of our ability to support the company's aim of privatizing to enhance its corporate value. We are grateful for FUJI SOFT's continued confidence in our capabilities and believe that a stable and cohesive shareholder structure is in the company's best interests. We look forward to sharing KKR's full suite of resources and network to help FUJI SOFT achieve its next stage of transformation."

This press release should be read in conjunction with the release issued by the Offeror on November 6 titled "Notice Regarding the Results of Tender Offer for the Shares of FUJI SOFT INCORPORATED (Securities Code: 9749) by FK Co., Ltd.".

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at www.globalatlantic.com.

____________________

1 In the "Notice regarding Expression of Opinion in Support of the Tender Offer for the Company Share Certificates by FK Co., Ltd. and Recommendation to Tender Shares", published by FUJI SOFT on September 4, 2024, it was stated that "…the Company concluded in the middle of July 2024 that the most crucial issue for advancing the Company's management is to restructure the shareholder composition. The Company concluded that the best means to achieve this is to accept the PE funds' [proposals for FUJI SOFT to be taken private]". To date, FUJI SOFT has not disclosed any change to this conclusion.

2 Figures represent the unaffected FUJI SOFT share price based on the closing share price on October 2, 2023, the last full trading day immediately prior to the speculative publication of media reports regarding the start of the bidding process for a potential tender offer.

