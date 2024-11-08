Anzeige
Freitag, 08.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
08.11.2024
Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V.: Aeromexico October 2024 Traffic Results

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico") reports its October 2024 operational results:

  • Grupo Aeromexico transported 2 million and 40 thousand passengers in October 2024, a 0.9% year-over-year decrease. International passengers increased by 15.0%, while domestic passengers decreased by 6.6%.
  • Aeromexico's total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASKs), increased by 8.9% year-over-year. International ASKs increased by 16.1%, while domestic capacity decreased by 3.3% year-over-year.
  • Demand, measured in passenger-kilometers (RPKs), increased by 9.1% year-over-year. International demand increased by 16.6%, while domestic demand decreased by 4.0%, both figures compared to October 2023.
  • Aeromexico's October 2024 load factor was 85.4%, a 0.1 p.p. increase as compared to October 2023. International load factor increased by 0.4 p.p. and domestic load factor decreased by 0.7 p.p.

October


Cumulative to October


2024

2023

Var vs
2023


2024

2023

Var vs
2023









Passengers (itinerary + charter, thousands)








Domestic

1,420

1,520

-6.6 %


14,379

14,777

-2.7 %

International

620

539

15.0 %


6,752

5,748

17.5 %

Total

2,040

2,059

-0.9 %


21,131

20,525

3.0 %









ASKs (itinerary + charter, millions)








Domestic

1,539

1,591

-3.3 %


15,374

15,881

-3.2 %

International

3,166

2,728

16.1 %


32,351

27,626

17.1 %

Total

4,705

4,319

8.9 %


47,725

43,507

9.7 %









RPKs (itinerary + charter, millions)








Domestic

1,286

1,340

-4.0 %


13,175

13,234

-0.4 %

International

2,731

2,342

16.6 %


28,236

23,480

20.3 %

Total

4,017

3,682

9.1 %


41,412

36,715

12.8 %









Load Factor (itinerary, %)



p.p.




p.p.

Domestic

83.5 %

84.2 %

-0.7


85.7 %

83.3 %

2.4

International

86.3 %

85.9 %

0.4


87.3 %

85.0 %

2.3

Total

85.4 %

85.3 %

0.1


86.8 %

84.4 %

2.4

figures may not sum to total due to rounding

The information included within this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company's future performance. Aeromexico's future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its year-over-year comparison will be an indicator of similar future performance.

Glossary:

  • "RPKs" Revenue Passenger Kilometers represent one revenue-passenger transported one kilometer. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPKs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown.
  • "ASKs" Available Seat Kilometers represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline's capacity. It equals one seat offered for one kilometer, whether the seat is used.
  • "Load Factor" equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline's capacity utilization. This metric considers the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only.
  • "Passengers" refers to the total number of passengers transported by the airline.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect,", "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeroméxico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeroméxico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeroméxico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.

www.aeromexico.com

www.skyteam.co

SOURCE Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V.

