Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851194 | ISIN: FR0000120644 | Ticker-Symbol: BSN
Tradegate
08.11.24
11:20 Uhr
65,46 Euro
-0,74
-1,12 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DANONE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DANONE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,3465,3611:44
65,3465,3611:43
PR Newswire
07.11.2024 22:46 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Edward and Ludmila Smolyansky Support Danone Bid to Acquire Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ: LWAY)

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 23, 2024, Danone SA (OTCQX: DANOY) proposed to acquire Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ: LWAY) in a transaction valued at approximately $283 million, offering $25 per share in cash. However, on November 6, the Lifeway Foods Board of Directors rejected the offer, instead adopting a "poison pill" limited shareholder rights plan.

Edward and Ludmila Smolyansky, significant shareholders and members of Lifeway Foods' founding family, released the following statement in response:

"For nearly four decades, we have fostered Lifeway's growth with careful attention to what is best for the company's future. Today, we strongly support Danone's offer, which represents a substantial premium over Lifeway's recent share price and reflects their confidence in the growing U.S. kefir market - a category we helped build from the ground up.

"As we approach one of most significant and closely watched earnings releases in Lifeway's history, we remain optimistic about the company's potential and believe that Danone's proposal presents a unique opportunity to enhance value for all shareholders.

"We encourage the Lifeway board to carefully and in good faith reconsider Danone's offer and seize this opportunity to deliver lasting value to shareholders, employees, and consumers. CEO Julie Smolyansky and the board need to focus on the tangible, lucrative offer in front of them, not on futile distractions that waste valuable time and resources. The longer they wait, the more money they will leave on the table, to the detriment of all."

SOURCE Edward and Ludmila Smolyansky

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.