State utility Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RVUNL) is tendering for 500 MW/1 GWh of standalone battery energy storage systems (BESS) and may allot double that capacity, given sufficient demand. From ESS News RVUNL has opened a tender for 500 MW/1 GWh of standalone BESS in Rajasthan. The BESS must support two cycles of complete charging and discharging daily. Selected bidders will develop state transmission system connected projects on a build, own, and operate basis at RVUNL power stations. RVUNL, which will sign a battery energy storage purchase agreement with the successful bidders, has ...

