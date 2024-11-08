Anzeige
Freitag, 08.11.2024

WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
08.11.24
09:44 Uhr
2,900 Euro
+0,200
+7,41 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7003,16010:58
Dow Jones News
08.11.2024 10:46 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Board Of Directors Decision About Issuing Covered Bonds to be sold domestically and Authorization of Head Office for Necessary Operations

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Board Of Directors Decision About Issuing Covered Bonds to be sold domestically and Authorization of Head Office for Necessary Operations 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Board Of Directors Decision About Issuing Covered Bonds to be sold domestically and 
Authorization of Head Office for Necessary Operations 
08-Nov-2024 / 09:14 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Board Of Directors Decision About Issuing Covered Bonds to be sold domestically and Authorization of Head 
Office for Necessary Operations 
DATE: November 07, 2024 
 
The Board of Directors of the Bank has adopted a resolution to issue debt instruments in accordance with the Capital 
Markets Law No. 6362 published in the Official Gazette dated December 30, 2012 and numbered 28513, the Communiqué on 
Covered Bonds (III-59.1) published in the Official Gazette dated January 21, 2014 and numbered 28889, the legislation 
that may supersede the foregoing legislation in the future and other relevant legislation, in one or more issuances, 
with different series, maturities and amounts, and having fixed and/or floating interest rates to be determined at the 
issuance times in accordance with market conditions, to the extent that the relevant legislation allows, up to TL 5 
billion in total , to be sold without public offering to qualified investors, inside Turkey; and authorized the Head 
Office, to issue such debt instruments in coupon forms and the coupon bonds as fixed or floating rate bonds in 
accordance with market conditions, to take as reference one or some of treasury bonds of which maturity dates are in 
line with those of debt instruments (mortgage covered bonds) to be issued, or TLREF rate or index (calculated and 
published by BIST), to add additional income if deemed necessary and to determine the rate of such additional income, 
to determine the fixed interest rate of the debt instruments in advance when necessary, to determine any and all terms 
and conditions of such issuance including but not limited to the applicable interest rate, and accordingly to make and 
fulfil necessary applications, to determine all the terms and conditions including the interest rate to be paid as well 
as intermediaries related with the issuance, to sign an Intermediary Agreement with the determined intermediary, and 
conduct any and all acts before Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency, Capital Markets Board and other relevant 
authorities to perform all necessary meetings, correspondence and negotiations with respect to the MCB issuance, to 
make all kind of applications to the Capital Markets Board ("CMB") and Banking Regulation Supervision Agency ("BRSA") 
including but not limited to obtaining issuance certificate, to complete all necessary preparations for the 
application. In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version 
shall prevail. 
 
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 358100 
EQS News ID:  2026053 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2026053&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2024 04:14 ET (09:14 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
