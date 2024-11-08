Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.11.2024 10:58 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Monsha'at: Monsha'at: 23 agreements worth over SAR 580 million signed on Day 3 of Biban 2024

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the third day of the Biban24, organized by the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha'at) under the theme "A Global Destination for Opportunities," over 23 agreements were signed, along with several project launches valued at more than 580 million SAR. Taking place at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, Biban 2024 aims to drive the growth and development of the Saudi entrepreneurial ecosystem, fostering collaboration among local and international entrepreneurs.

Emphasizing its commitment to advancing entrepreneurship in the Saudi tourism sector, The Tourism Development Fund (TDF) has announced the signing of several landmark agreements with a range of financial institutions - including Arab National Bank, Raedah Finance, Tawkeel Finance, Murabaha Marena, Al Jabr Finance, Taseer Arabia, and Manafea Finance - at Biban24.

In line with Vision 2030, these agreements are fully geared towards strengthening small and medium-sized enterprises in the tourism sector and supporting projects that contribute to the development of local tourism.

Reaffirming its commitment to powering the future of the Kingdom's SME sector, Monsha'at also signed a strategic agreement with Microsoft Saudi Arabia to equip entrepreneurs with the tools to realize their potential by providing greater access to vital technical and technological guidance, as well as cloud services through the Founder Hub platform.

At the event, Microsoft Saudi Arabia also announced an Entrepreneurship Competition to support the entrepreneurial sector and encourage the growth of SMEs.

Day 3 of Biban 2024 also saw Monsha'at partner with Oracle to enhance incubator and accelerator programs in the Kingdom and beyond. The partnership will leverage Monsha'at and Oracle's resources to offer cloud services, data analytics tools, and AI solutions to support startups and SMEs.

This included the announcement of Monsha'at's partnership with Zoom to offer discounted and comprehensive virtual meeting solutions. Google also officially announced a strategic agreement with Monsha'at to launch the Digital Marketing Enablement Initiative.

The final rounds of the Entrepreneurship World Cup also picked up pace, with over 100 finalists taking part in the finals of the annual startup pitch competition.

https://bibanglobal.sa/

Contact:
Tarek Chahine
tchahine@webershandwick.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.