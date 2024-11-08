Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Change of Registered Office
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 08
8 November 2024
Karelian Diamond Resources plc
("Karelian Diamonds" or the "Company")
Change of Registered Office Address
Karelian Diamond Resources plc (AIM: KDR) announces that it has changed its registered office address to Shannon Airport House, Shannon Free Zone, Shannon, County Clare, V14 E370, Ireland.
Further Information:
Karelian Diamond Resources plc
Maureen Jones, Managing Director
+353-1-479-6180
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)
Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss
+44-20-3328-5656
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey
+44-20-7469-0930
CMC Markets (Joint Broker)
Douglas Crippen
+ 44-20-3003-8632
Lothbury Financial Services
Michael Padley
+44-20-3290-0707
Hall Communications
Don Hall
+353-1-660-9377
http://www.kareliandiamondresources.com
4063511_0.jpeg
© 2024 PR Newswire