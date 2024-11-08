Anzeige
Freitag, 08.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Change of Registered Office

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 08

8 November 2024

Description: Description: Karelian

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or the "Company")

Change of Registered Office Address

Karelian Diamond Resources plc (AIM: KDR) announces that it has changed its registered office address to Shannon Airport House, Shannon Free Zone, Shannon, County Clare, V14 E370, Ireland.

Further Information:

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

Maureen Jones, Managing Director

+353-1-479-6180

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)

Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss

+44-20-3328-5656

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

+44-20-7469-0930

CMC Markets (Joint Broker)

Douglas Crippen

+ 44-20-3003-8632

Lothbury Financial Services

Michael Padley

+44-20-3290-0707

Hall Communications

Don Hall

+353-1-660-9377

http://www.kareliandiamondresources.com



