Freitag, 08.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
WKN: A3EWDB | ISIN: FI4000552500 | Ticker-Symbol: SMP0
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.11.2024 11:34 Uhr
Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Langan)

Sampo plc, managers' transactions, 8 November 2024 at 12:30 pm EET

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Langan)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with the decision of Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2024.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Steve Langan
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 84090/7/6
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-11-07
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000552500
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 832 Unit price: 40.35 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 832 Volume weighted average price: 40.35 EUR

____________________________________________

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com (https://www.sampo.com/)


