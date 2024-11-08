

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The pound fell to a 3-day low of 197.19 against the yen, from an early high of 198.83.



Against the Swiss franc, the U.S. dollar and the euro, the pound edged down to 1.1288, 1.2936 and 0.8325 from early highs of 1.1334, 1.2983 and 0.8308, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 195.00 against the yen, 1.11 against the franc, 1.27 against the greenback and 0.84 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News