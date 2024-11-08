

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fluor Corp. (FLR) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $54 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $169 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Fluor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $89 million or $0.51 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $4.094 billion from $3.963 billion last year.



Fluor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.55 to $2.75



