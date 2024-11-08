Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
08.11.2024 12:22 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sun Investment Group: Sun Investment Group Bond Issue Presentation to Investors

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-11-08 12:21 CET --


On the 8th of November 2024 Sun Investment Group held an Investor call. During
the call Sun Investment Group (Issuer) CEO Deividas Varabauskas and Orion
Securities (Issue organizer) Head of Corporate Finance Mykantas Urba presented
bond issue details and answered investor questions. 

The recording of the Investor call is available in the following link.
Presentation can be downloaded here.

Key bond issue details:

 -- Issuer:

 Sun Investment Group

 -- Tranche size:

 EUR 8 M

 -- Coupon rate:

 11.5%

 -- Maturity:

2 

years

 -- Coupon payment rate:

 semi-annual

 -- Subscription period of the Bonds:

 4-22 November 2024

 -- Issue price of one Bond:

 EUR 1,000

 -- Collateral:

 The Bonds will be secured by the first rank pledge of 100% shares of the
   paid-up share capital and voting rights of Issuer's Subsidiaries in Italy,
   managing a portfolio of solar power development projects in Italy with a
   capacity of 378 MW.

 -- Use of proceeds:

 The net proceeds from the issue of the Bonds will be used to: (i)
   refinance previous bond issue (ISIN LT0000313256); and (ii) finance the
   Group's working capital and further project portfolio development costs.

 -- ISIN:

 LT0000409963


The existing bondholders of Sun Investment Group UAB bonds (ISIN LT0000313256)
issued in 2023 will be able to exchange these bonds to newly issued ones
through the Nasdaq CSD securities exchange offer. 

For more information and full documentation click here.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
