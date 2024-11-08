

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's trade deficit widened to a near one-year high in September, data from customs office showed on Friday.



The trade deficit increased to EUR 8.3 billion in September from EUR 7.7 billion in the previous month. This was the biggest shortfall since last October.



Economists had forecast the trade deficit to narrow to EUR 7.0 billion in September.



Exports posted a monthly fall of 1.4 percent, while imports dropped only 0.3 percent.



Year-on-year, exports were down 3.4 percent and imports decreased 4.4 percent in September, data showed.



