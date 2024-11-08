Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund Reports Preliminary Figures for the First Quarter of the 2024/2025 Financial Year

In the first quarter of the 2024/2025 financial year (1 July 2024 - 30 September 2024), Borussia Dortmund generated consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR 1.7 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 58.9 million). The EUR 57.2 million decline was due primarily to a reduction in net transfer income, which was down year on year by EUR 63.0 million. By contrast, consolidated revenue rose by EUR 5.0 million.

In the quarter ended, the consolidated net profit amounted to EUR 1.6 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 52.4 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR 1.7 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 58.9 million); consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 25.7 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 79.4 million).

Consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 107.3 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 102.3 million), of which EUR 8.1 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 7.7 million) in income from match operations, EUR 35.9 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 31.0 million) in advertising income, EUR 39.2 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 37.8 million) in income from TV marketing, EUR 10.0 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 15.5 million) in merchandising income, and EUR 14.1 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 10.3 million) in conference, catering and miscellaneous income.

Borussia Dortmund generated consolidated total operating proceeds (consolidated revenue plus gross transfer proceeds generated) of EUR 141.3 million in the quarter ended (prior-year quarter: EUR 213.2 million).

Net transfer income, which comprises gross transfer proceeds less residual carrying amounts, other derecognised items and transfer costs, amounted to EUR 19.3 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 82.3 million).

The Group's personnel expenses decreased by EUR 2.9 million from EUR 61.8 million to EUR 58.9 million in the first quarter of the financial year. Depreciation, amortisation and write-downs within the Group rose by EUR 1.5 million from EUR 23.0 million to EUR 24.5 million. The Group's other operating expenses were up EUR 1.8 million year on year from EUR 36.3 million to EUR 38.1 million.

The consolidated financial result decreased by EUR 2.0 million from EUR 2.5 million in the prior-year quarter to EUR 0.5 million in the first quarter of financial year 2024/2025.

The net tax expense amounted to EUR 0.1 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 6.5 million).

The above information relates to key figures from the quarterly statement of Borussia Dortmund calculated in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).

