On November 5th, 2024, the Mayor of Vinnytsia Serhii Morhunov signed a memorandum of cooperation with Nabil Sioufi, President of Early Bird Global and Head of Investment at SRDB Law Firm, designed to attract international partners on three strategic projects:

Water and Wastewater Facilities, Transportation System, Energy independence and security.

Earlybird Global, a US strategic and financial advisory firm, is actively engaged in the modernization of Ukraine under the leadership of Nabil Sioufi. Working closely with various municipalities, the firm also provides advisory services to private Ukrainian companies, aiding them in attracting investors and expanding their global presence.

Mayor of Vinnytsia Serhii Morhunov and Nabil Sioufi, President of Early Bird Global, signed a memorandum of cooperation on November 5th, 2024, at the city council of Vinnytsia, Ukraine (Photo: Business Wire)

Nabil Sioufi highlights: Ukraine offers a wealth of opportunities for foreign corporations currently," underscoringthe Ukrainian economy's remarkable resilience over the past three years.

With a favorable location, a growing population exceeding 400,000 and a thriving economy, Vinnytsia stands out as one of the most attractive Ukrainian cities for investors.

Mayor Serhii Morhunov welcomes international partners to cooperate in three key areas water, energy, and transportation emphasizing their importance for sustainable community development. Serhii Morhunov insisted on the necessity of working on such long-term projects from now on.

Earlybird Global partners with SRDB Law Firm to cooperate with the city of Vinnytsia in the following fields:

Modernization of the water supply and wastewater treatment systems, including improving drinking water quality, reducing electricity consumption and water losses, and producing heat and electricity. Development of renewable energy capacities, including solar, wind, storage, heat pumps. Investment in the green transition of the municipal transportation system and the optimization of the network.

According to Nabil Sioufi: "Public-Private Partnerships are going to be instrumental in the modernization of Ukraine. It is a market with vast potential, and now is the best time to be proactive and show up." He added that "the country's commitment to regulatory and institutional alignment with the European Union, along with its exemplary collaboration with international financial institutions, are laying the foundation for growth and development.

