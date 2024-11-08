Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.11.2024 13:10 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bright Peak Therapeutics, Inc.: Bright Peak Therapeutics Presents New Data at the 2024 Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)

-- BPT958, a bifunctional PD-1 immunoconjugate with a masked IL-2 payload designed to be processed specifically in the tumor microenvironment -

--In preclinical models, BPT958 induces potent antitumor activity with minimal systemic activation -

BASEL, Switzerland and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Peak Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing multifunctional immunotherapies for cancer, today announced the presentation of BPT958, a new investigational cancer immunotherapy agent at the 39th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) being held on November 8-10, 2024, in Houston, TX.

BPT958 is designed to combine two key immuno-stimulatory mechanisms of action into a single molecule, including coordinated PD-1/PD-L1 checkpoint blockade in tandem with a tumor-targeted delivery of IL-2 to T cells within the tumor microenvironment (TME). Preclinical studies demonstrate that BPT958 induces potent, synergistic anti-tumor immune responses superior to PD-1 blockade alone, with activity in both PD-1-sensitive and PD-1-resistant tumor models.

"Here we introduce BPT958, a bifunctional PD1-IL2 immunoconjugate with an optimized and masked IL-2 payload", said Dr. Jon Wigginton, President of Research and Development at Bright Peak. "We rationally designed our tumor-activated IL-2 payload with the intent of selectively targeting antigen-experienced PD-1+ Teff cells in the tumor microenvironment. We believe that this approach ultimately could yield a more favorable safety profile and increased therapeutic window compared to non-masked IL-2 approaches, and leverage the potential for use of BPT958 alone or in combination with other therapeutics for patients with a range of cancers."

Details regarding the upcoming SITC abstract presentations are as follows:

November 9, 2024, 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM (EST)
Poster 1320: Identification of PD1-IL2TAP - a PD-1 Blocking Immunoconjugate Harboring a Tumor-Activatable Masked IL-2 Payload Lacking Binding to IL2Rß/CD122

Abstract Highlights

  • Using its chemical conjugation platform, Bright Peak generated a structurally unique Tumor-Activated IL-2 Payload (IL2TAP) masked by a protease-cleavable intramolecular loop preventing its binding to IL2Rb/CD122.
  • Site-specific chemical conjugation of the IL2TAP payload to an anti-PD-1 Ab generates the PD1-IL2TAP immunoconjugate (BPT958).
  • In vitro, masked BPT958 is inactive in the absence of PD-1 expression. In contrast, in PD1HIGH cells, BPT958 exhibits moderate potency due to cis-signaling which is further enhanced following protease-mediated activation.
  • In mice, PD1-IL2TAP exhibits an Ab-like PK profile characterized by a long plasma half-life and sustained high exposure within the TME.
  • BPT958 shows minor activity on NK and CD8+ T cells in the periphery while inducing a significant expansion of CD8+ Teff cells in the TME.
  • In vivo, BPT958 exhibits a superior safety profile compared to non-masked PD1-IL2 translating into an increased therapeutic window in PD-1-sensitive as well PD-1-resistant tumor models.

About Bright Peak Therapeutics
Bright Peak Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering multifunctional immunotherapies to treat cancer. Leveraging innovative protein engineering and a proprietary chemical protein synthesis and conjugation platform, Bright Peak is building a robust pipeline of first-in-class multifunctional molecules. The company's lead program, BPT567, is a bifunctional PD1-IL18 immunoconjugate currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials. With headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and San Diego, CA, Bright Peak is backed by top-tier healthcare investors. For more information, visit www.brightpeaktx.com.

Contact:
info@brightpeaktx.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.