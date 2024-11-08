Bechtle AG reported a challenging third quarter in 2024, with revenue slightly increasing to €1.51 billion while pre-tax profits declined by 16.3% to €78.6 million. The IT service provider faced economic uncertainties in its core markets of Germany and France, although it achieved growth in other regions. CEO Olemotz emphasized the company's focus on laying groundwork for an improved 2025 fiscal year. The stock's performance reflected investor uncertainty, fluctuating between gains and losses on XETRA following the earnings release. Since the beginning of the year, Bechtle's share price has dropped approximately 28%, with an even steeper decline from its 2021 peak.

Outlook and Analyst Perspectives

Despite lowering expectations for the current year, Bechtle's management remains optimistic about fourth-quarter improvements. However, market observers note potential risks to public IT spending in Germany. A prominent Swiss bank maintained a neutral rating on the stock with a target price of €44.60, highlighting the company's strong cash flow as a positive factor. Analysts generally see intact growth drivers for Bechtle and anticipate an improving market environment in the coming years, despite short-term challenges.

Ad

Fresh Bechtle information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Bechtle analysis...