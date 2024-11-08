

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - World markets cooled after the post-election and post-Fed rally that impacted asset classes across regions. The Fed and the Bank of England, both cut rates by 25 basis points on Thursday as expected by the markets.



Wall Street Futures are directionless. European benchmarks are trading lower amidst political turmoil in Germany. Asian benchmarks closed on a mixed note.



The Dollar Index has declined mildly. Bond yields mostly eased. Gold and crude oil prices declined after Thursday's rally. Cryptocurrencies extended gains.



Markets in the meanwhile wait for the Michigan Consumer Sentiment update for November from the U.S. and inflation readings for October from China due on Friday.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 43,758.00 up 0.07% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,967.90, down 0.09% Germany's DAX at 19,203.95, down 0.85% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,066.61, down 0.91% France's CAC 40 at 7,360.31, down 0.88% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,809.95, down 0.87% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,468.50, up 0.19% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,295.10, up 0.84% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,452.30, down 0.53% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,782.19, down 1.07%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0793, down 0.10% GBP/USD at 1.2973, down 0.10% USD/JPY at 152.30, down 0.42% AUD/USD at 0.6641, down 0.55% USD/CAD at 1.3887, up 0.18% Dollar Index at 104.39, down 0.11%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.308%, down 0.78% Germany at 2.3980%, down 1.76% France at 3.157%, down 1.44% U.K. at 4.5195%, up 0.43% Japan at 0.993%, down 0.80%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $74.84, down 1.04%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $71.42, down 1.30%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,695.70, down 0.37%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $76,228.47, up 1.79% Ethereum at $2,923.17, up 3.57% Solana at $204.44, up 8.92% BNB at $598.81, up 0.57% XRP at $0.552, up 0.10%.



