Freitag, 08.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
WKN: 552863 | ISIN: US0044342055 | Ticker-Symbol: AC5G
Stuttgart
08.11.24
08:03 Uhr
5,600 Euro
-0,300
-5,08 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
08.11.2024 11:10 Uhr
18 Leser
Acer Announces Consolidated Revenues for October at NT$18.82 Billion, Year-to-October at NT$217.41 Billion with 10.1% Growth

TAIPEI, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for October at NT$18.82 billion, and for year-to-October at NT$217.41 billion with 10.1% growth year-on-year (YoY), while revenues from the personal computers[1] and display business grew 9.3% YoY year-to-October.

Acer's strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. Total revenues from businesses other than computers and displays contributed 32.5% of the group's total revenues in October and 28.4% year-to-October. Acer's public subsidiaries have announced their October revenues; some highlights for businesses under incubation include:

  • Acerpure Inc.'s stock (ticker: 7794) will start trading on the emerging stock board of the Taipei Exchange on November 15, its revenues grew 57.0% YoY in October and 48.4% YoY year-to-October
  • Altos Computing Inc., specializing in AI server and workstations, its revenues grew 26.3% YoY in October and 71.0% YoY year-to-October
  • Acer ITS Inc. revenues grew 23.8% YoY in October and 33.0% YoY year-to-October

[1] Personal computers business includes desktop and notebooks

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2024 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer

© 2024 PR Newswire
