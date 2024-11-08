TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLMN) today reported results for the third quarter 2024 ("Q3 2024") compared to the third quarter 2023 ("Q3 2023").
CEO Comments
"In my first 60 days, I have been impressed with the resiliency and capabilities of our team during two hurricanes, as well as the potential that I see in our iconic brands," said Mike Spanos, CEO. "As I continue listening and learning during this evaluative period, it is clear to me that our path to sustainable sales and profit growth will be enabled by our team members executing a consistent and elevated guest experience, focusing first on Outback Steakhouse. Our full year guidance has been updated to reflect our results and near term trends. We are committed to improving our performance."
Spanos continued, "I am excited to announce our Brazil franchise partnership with Vinci Partners. I am confident that our scale and brand leadership in Brazil, combined with Vinci's local expertise, will maximize future growth potential."
Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS
The following table reconciles Diluted earnings per share to Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the periods indicated (unaudited):
Q3
2024
2023
CHANGE
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.08
$
0.45
$
(0.37
)
Adjustments (1)
0.13
(0.04
)
0.17
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1)
$
0.21
$
0.41
$
(0.20
)
_______________
Third Quarter Financial Results
(dollars in millions, unaudited)
Q3 2024
Q3 2023
CHANGE
Total revenues
$
1,038.8
$
1,079.8
(3.8
)%
GAAP operating income margin
1.7
%
5.4
%
(3.7
)%
Adjusted operating income margin (1)
3.0
%
5.3
%
(2.3
)%
Restaurant-level operating margin (1)
12.5
%
13.8
%
(1.3
)%
Adjusted restaurant-level operating margin (1)
12.5
%
14.0
%
(1.5
)%
|_______________
(1) See non-GAAP Measures later in this release. Also see Tables Four and Six for details regarding the nature of restaurant-level operating margin and operating income margin adjustments, respectively.
- The decrease in Total revenues was primarily due to: (i) lower comparable restaurant sales, (ii) the effect of foreign currency translation of the Brazilian Real relative to the U.S. dollar and (iii) the net impact of restaurant closures and openings.
- GAAP operating income margin decreased from Q3 2023 primarily due to: (i) a decrease in restaurant-level operating margin, as detailed below, (ii) lapping of a lease termination gain in Q3 2023 and closure costs in Q3 2024 from the closure of nine restaurants in Hong Kong, (iii) higher general and administrative expense primarily from executive transition costs and strategic initiative related professional fees and (iv) higher depreciation and amortization expense.
- Restaurant-level operating margin decreased from Q3 2023 primarily due to lower restaurant sales, as discussed above and higher labor, operating and commodity costs, primarily due to inflation. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in average check per person and the impact of certain cost-saving and productivity initiatives.
- Adjusted income from operations primarily excludes: (i) the Q3 2023 lease termination gain and Q3 2024 closure costs in Hong Kong and (ii) executive transition costs and strategic initiative related professional fees.
Third Quarter Comparable Restaurant Sales
THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED SEPTEMBER 29, 2024
COMPANY-OWNED
Comparable restaurant sales (stores open 18 months or more):
U.S. (1)
Outback Steakhouse
(1.3
)%
Carrabba's Italian Grill
(1.5
)%
Bonefish Grill
(4.1
)%
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
1.2
%
Combined U.S.
(1.5
)%
International
Outback Steakhouse - Brazil (2)
(3.6
)%
_______________
Dividend Declaration and Share Repurchases
On October 22, 2024, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share, payable on December 11, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 25, 2024.
Year to date we repurchased 10.1 million shares for a total of $265.7 million during 2024 and have $96.8 million of share repurchase authorization remaining under the 2024 Share Repurchase Program.
Fiscal 2024 Financial Outlook
The table below presents our updated expectations for selected 2024 financial operating results. We are reaffirming all other aspects of our full-year financial guidance as previously communicated.
Financial Results:
Prior Outlook
Current Outlook
U.S. comparable restaurant sales
Down 1% to Flat
(1.0%) to (0.5%)
Commodity inflation
2% to 3%
Approx. 1%
GAAP effective tax rate (1)
26% to 28%
NM
Adjusted effective tax rate
8% to 10%
6% to 7%
GAAP diluted earnings per share (1)(2)
$0.25 to $0.45
($0.26) to ($0.16)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (3)
$2.10 to $2.30
$1.72 to $1.82
|_______________
NM Not meaningful.
Q4 2024 Financial Outlook
The table below presents our expectations for selected fiscal Q4 2024 financial operating results.
Financial Results:
Q4 2024 Outlook
U.S. comparable restaurant sales
(2.0%) to (1.0%)
GAAP diluted earnings per share (1)(2)
$0.31 to $0.41
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (2)
$0.32 to $0.42
_______________
Strategic Re-Franchise of Brazil Operations
On November 6, 2024, we entered into a Purchase Agreement with Vinci Partners to sell 67% of our Brazil operations for R$1.4 billion Brazilian Reais (approximately $243 million in U.S. dollars based on the current exchange rate). This reflects a total enterprise value of R$2.06 billion Brazilian Reais or 6.5x trailing twelve months EBITDA, net of royalties. This strategic re-franchise includes an on-going royalty stream. The purchase price will be paid in two installments: 52% on the closing date and 48% on the first anniversary of the closing date. We have an option to sell our remaining stake in 2028.
BofA Securities, Inc. acted as exclusive financial advisor to the Company.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call today, November 8, 2024 at 8:30 AM EST. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's website at http://www.bloominbrands.com under the Investors section. A replay of this webcast will be available on the Company's website after the call.
About Bloomin' Brands, Inc.
Bloomin' Brands, Inc. is one of the largest casual dining restaurant companies in the world with a portfolio of leading, differentiated restaurant concepts. The Company's restaurant portfolio includes Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The Company owns and operates more than 1,450 restaurants in 46 states, Guam and 13 countries, some of which are franchise locations. For more information, please visit www.bloominbrands.com.
Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to the results provided in accordance with GAAP, this press release and related tables include certain non-GAAP measures, which present operating results on an adjusted basis. These are supplemental measures of performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP and include: (i) Restaurant-level operating income, adjusted restaurant-level operating income and their corresponding margins, (ii) Adjusted income from operations and the corresponding margin, (iii) Adjusted segment income from operations and the corresponding margin, (iv) Adjusted net income and (v) Adjusted diluted earnings per share.
Restaurant-level operating margin is a non-GAAP financial measure widely regarded in the industry as a useful metric to evaluate restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance of ongoing restaurant-level operations, and we use it for these purposes, overall and particularly within our two segments.
We believe that our use of non-GAAP financial measures permits investors to assess the operating performance of our business relative to our performance based on GAAP results and relative to other companies within the restaurant industry by isolating the effects of certain items that may vary from period to period without correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies. However, our inclusion of these adjusted measures should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or infrequent items or that the items for which we have made adjustments are unusual or infrequent or will not recur. We believe that the disclosure of these non-GAAP measures is useful to investors as they form part of the basis for how our management team and Board of Directors evaluate our operating performance, allocate resources and administer employee incentive plans.
These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace GAAP financial measures, and they are not necessarily standardized or comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. We maintain internal guidelines with respect to the types of adjustments we include in our non-GAAP measures. These guidelines endeavor to differentiate between types of gains and expenses that are reflective of our core operations in a period, and those that may vary from period to period without correlation to our core performance in that period. However, implementation of these guidelines necessarily involves the application of judgment, and the treatment of any items not directly addressed by, or changes to, our guidelines will be considered by our disclosure committee. You should refer to the reconciliations of non-GAAP measures in Tables Four, Five, Six and Seven included later in this release for descriptions of the actual adjustments made in the current period and the corresponding prior period.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein, including statements under the headings "CEO Comments", "Fiscal 2024 Financial Outlook" and "Q4 2024 Financial Outlook" are not based on historical fact and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as "guidance," "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "on track," "feels," "forecasts," "seeks," "projects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: consumer reaction to public health and food safety issues; increases in labor costs and fluctuations in the availability of employees; increases in unemployment rates and taxes; competition; interruption or breach of our systems or loss of consumer or employee information; price and availability of commodities and other impacts of inflation; our dependence on a limited number of suppliers and distributors; political, social and legal conditions in international markets and their effects on foreign operations and foreign currency exchange rates; our ability to complete the Brazil franchise partnership transaction and the impact of such transaction on our future results; our ability to address corporate citizenship and sustainability matters and investor expectations; local, regional, national and international economic conditions; changes in patterns of consumer traffic, consumer tastes and dietary habits; the effects of changes in tax laws; costs, diversion of management attention and reputational damage from any claims or litigation; government actions and policies; challenges associated with our remodeling, relocation and expansion plans; our ability to preserve the value of and grow our brands; consumer confidence and spending patterns; the effects of a health pandemic, weather, acts of God and other disasters and the ability or success in executing related business continuity plans; the Company's ability to make debt payments and planned investments and the Company's compliance with debt covenants; the cost and availability of credit; interest rate changes; and any impairments in the carrying value of goodwill and other assets. Further information on potential factors that could affect the financial results of the Company and its forward-looking statements is included in its most recent Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Note: Numerical figures included in this release have been subject to rounding adjustments.
TABLE ONE
BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED
THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED
(in thousands, except per share data)
SEPTEMBER 29,
SEPTEMBER 24,
SEPTEMBER 29,
SEPTEMBER 24,
Revenues
Restaurant sales
$
1,025,090
$
1,064,413
$
3,308,142
$
3,429,977
Franchise and other revenues
13,681
15,420
44,822
47,296
Total revenues
1,038,771
1,079,833
3,352,964
3,477,273
Costs and expenses
Food and beverage
304,285
321,865
998,177
1,057,305
Labor and other related
312,968
314,432
985,083
981,908
Other restaurant operating
280,018
281,084
851,111
837,349
Depreciation and amortization
50,208
47,998
149,015
141,865
General and administrative
68,485
62,246
196,413
191,408
Provision for impaired assets and restaurant closings
5,597
(6,008
)
32,731
(857
)
Total costs and expenses
1,021,561
1,021,617
3,212,530
3,208,978
Income from operations
17,210
58,216
140,434
268,295
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(225
)
-
(136,022
)
-
Interest expense, net
(15,953
)
(12,843
)
(44,371
)
(38,248
)
Income (loss) before (benefit) provision for income taxes
1,032
45,373
(39,959
)
230,047
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
(6,509
)
(58
)
5,159
21,186
Net income (loss)
7,541
45,431
(45,118
)
208,861
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
629
903
3,439
4,745
Net income (loss) attributable to Bloomin' Brands
$
6,912
$
44,528
$
(48,557
)
$
204,116
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$
0.08
$
0.50
$
(0.56
)
$
2.30
Diluted
$
0.08
$
0.45
$
(0.56
)
$
2.08
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
85,063
88,707
86,258
88,794
Diluted
86,164
98,548
86,258
97,987
TABLE TWO
BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC.
SEGMENT RESULTS
(UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED
THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED
U.S. Segment
SEPTEMBER 29,
SEPTEMBER 24,
SEPTEMBER 29,
SEPTEMBER 24,
Revenues
Restaurant sales
$
877,052
$
901,138
$
2,870,036
$
2,975,145
Franchise and other revenues
10,273
11,834
34,566
36,052
Total revenues
$
887,325
$
912,972
$
2,904,602
$
3,011,197
International Segment
Revenues
Restaurant sales
$
148,038
$
163,275
$
438,106
$
454,832
Franchise and other revenues
3,408
3,586
10,256
11,244
Total revenues
$
151,446
$
166,861
$
448,362
$
466,076
Reconciliation of Segment Income from Operations to Consolidated Income from Operations
Segment income from operations
U.S.
$
38,853
$
68,014
$
216,014
$
304,265
International
15,608
22,034
30,496
67,028
Total segment income from operations
54,461
90,048
246,510
371,293
Unallocated corporate operating expense
(37,251
)
(31,832
)
(106,076
)
(102,998
)
Total income from operations
$
17,210
$
58,216
$
140,434
$
268,295
TABLE THREE
BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
SEPTEMBER 29, 2024
DECEMBER 31, 2023
(dollars in thousands)
(UNAUDITED)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
83,632
$
111,519
Net working capital (deficit) (1)
$
(587,912
)
$
(659,021
)
Total assets
$
3,433,609
$
3,424,081
Total debt, net
$
1,092,189
$
780,719
Total stockholders' equity
$
244,971
$
412,003
_______________
TABLE FOUR
BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC.
RESTAURANT-LEVEL AND ADJUSTED RESTAURANT-LEVEL OPERATING INCOME AND MARGINS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
Consolidated
THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED
THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED
(dollars in thousands)
SEPTEMBER 29,
SEPTEMBER 24,
SEPTEMBER 29,
SEPTEMBER 24,
Income from operations
$
17,210
$
58,216
$
140,434
$
268,295
Operating income margin
1.7
%
5.4
%
4.2
%
7.7
%
Less:
Franchise and other revenues
13,681
15,420
44,822
47,296
Plus:
Depreciation and amortization
50,208
47,998
149,015
141,865
General and administrative
68,485
62,246
196,413
191,408
Provision for impaired assets and restaurant closings
5,597
(6,008
)
32,731
(857
)
Restaurant-level operating income (1)
$
127,819
$
147,032
$
473,771
$
553,415
Restaurant-level operating margin
12.5
%
13.8
%
14.3
%
16.1
%
Adjustments:
Asset impairments and closure-related charges
-
-
434
-
Partner compensation (2)
-
1,894
-
1,894
Total restaurant-level operating income adjustments
-
1,894
434
1,894
Adjusted restaurant-level operating income
$
127,819
$
148,926
$
474,205
$
555,309
Adjusted restaurant-level operating margin
12.5
%
14.0
%
14.3
%
16.2
%
|_______________
(1) The following categories of revenue and operating expenses are not included in restaurant-level operating income and the corresponding margin because we do not consider them reflective of operating performance at the restaurant-level within a period:
(a) Franchise and other revenues, which are earned primarily from franchise royalties and other non-food and beverage revenue streams, such as rental and sublease income.
|(2) Costs incurred in connection with the transition to a new partner compensation program.
U.S.
THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED
THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED
(dollars in thousands)
SEPTEMBER 29,
SEPTEMBER 24,
SEPTEMBER 29,
SEPTEMBER 24,
Income from operations
$
38,853
$
68,014
$
216,014
$
304,265
Operating income margin
4.4
%
7.4
%
7.4
%
10.1
%
Less:
Franchise and other revenues
10,273
11,834
34,566
36,052
Plus:
Depreciation and amortization
41,922
39,829
122,506
117,368
General and administrative
27,945
24,868
79,853
72,809
Provision for impaired assets and restaurant closings
1,868
(6,008
)
14,939
(857
)
Restaurant-level operating income
$
100,315
$
114,869
$
398,746
$
457,533
Restaurant-level operating margin
11.4
%
12.7
%
13.9
%
15.4
%
Adjustments:
Asset impairments and closure-related charges
-
-
434
-
Partner compensation (1)
-
1,894
-
1,894
Total restaurant-level operating income adjustments
-
1,894
434
1,894
Adjusted restaurant-level operating income
$
100,315
$
116,763
$
399,180
$
459,427
Adjusted restaurant-level operating margin
11.4
%
13.0
%
13.9
%
15.4
%
_______________
International
THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED
THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED
(dollars in thousands)
SEPTEMBER 29,
SEPTEMBER 24,
SEPTEMBER 29,
SEPTEMBER 24,
Income from operations
$
15,608
$
22,034
$
30,496
$
67,028
Operating income margin
10.3
%
13.2
%
6.8
%
14.4
%
Less:
Franchise and other revenues
3,408
3,586
10,256
11,244
Plus:
Depreciation and amortization
6,184
6,231
20,140
18,275
General and administrative
9,098
7,725
22,240
22,033
Provision for impaired assets and restaurant closings
3,728
-
17,791
-
Restaurant-level operating income
$
31,210
$
32,404
$
80,411
$
96,092
Restaurant-level operating margin
21.1
%
19.8
%
18.4
%
21.1
%
TABLE FIVE
BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED RESTAURANT-LEVEL OPERATING MARGIN NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED
FAVORABLE
SEPTEMBER 29, 2024
SEPTEMBER 24, 2023
REPORTED
ADJUSTED
REPORTED
ADJUSTED (1)
Restaurant sales
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Food and beverage
29.7
%
29.7
%
30.2
%
30.2
%
0.5
%
Labor and other related
30.5
%
30.5
%
29.5
%
29.4
%
(1.1
)%
Other restaurant operating
27.3
%
27.3
%
26.4
%
26.4
%
(0.9
)%
Restaurant-level operating margin
12.5
%
12.5
%
13.8
%
14.0
%
(1.5
)%
THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED
FAVORABLE
SEPTEMBER 29, 2024
SEPTEMBER 24, 2023
REPORTED
ADJUSTED (1)
REPORTED
ADJUSTED (1)
Restaurant sales
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Food and beverage
30.2
%
30.2
%
30.8
%
30.8
%
0.6
%
Labor and other related
29.8
%
29.8
%
28.6
%
28.6
%
(1.2
)%
Other restaurant operating
25.7
%
25.7
%
24.4
%
24.4
%
(1.3
)%
Restaurant-level operating margin
14.3
%
14.3
%
16.1
%
16.2
%
(1.9
)%
_______________
TABLE SIX
BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC.
ADJUSTED INCOME FROM OPERATIONS AND MARGIN NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED
THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED
Consolidated
SEPTEMBER 29,
SEPTEMBER 24,
SEPTEMBER 29,
SEPTEMBER 24,
Income from operations
$
17,210
$
58,216
$
140,434
$
268,295
Operating income margin
1.7
%
5.4
%
4.2
%
7.7
%
Adjustments:
Total restaurant-level operating income adjustments (1)
-
1,894
434
1,894
Asset impairments and closure-related charges (2)
5,127
(6,586
)
33,873
(6,586
)
Executive transition costs (3)
4,121
-
4,121
-
Strategic initiative fees (4)
3,000
-
4,000
-
Transaction-related expenses (5)
1,490
-
1,490
-
Other (6)
-
3,436
-
3,436
Total income from operations adjustments
13,738
(1,256
)
43,918
(1,256
)
Adjusted income from operations
$
30,948
$
56,960
$
184,352
$
267,039
Adjusted operating income margin
3.0
%
5.3
%
5.5
%
7.7
%
U.S. Segment
Income from operations
$
38,853
$
68,014
$
216,014
$
304,265
Operating income margin
4.4
%
7.4
%
7.4
%
10.1
%
Adjustments:
Total restaurant-level operating income adjustments (1)
-
1,894
434
1,894
Strategic initiative fees (4)
3,000
-
4,000
-
Asset impairments and closure-related charges (2)
-
(6,586
)
13,858
(6,586
)
Other (6)
-
1,147
-
1,147
Total income from operations adjustments
3,000
(3,545
)
18,292
(3,545
)
Adjusted income from operations
$
41,853
$
64,469
$
234,306
$
300,720
Adjusted operating income margin
4.7
%
7.1
%
8.1
%
10.0
%
International Segment
Income from operations
$
15,608
$
22,034
$
30,496
$
67,028
Operating income margin
10.3
%
13.2
%
6.8
%
14.4
%
Adjustments:
Asset impairments and closure-related charges (2)
5,127
-
19,227
-
Transaction related expenses (5)
288
-
288
-
Total income from operations adjustments
5,415
-
19,515
-
Adjusted income from operations
$
21,023
$
22,034
$
50,011
$
67,028
Adjusted operating income margin
13.9
%
13.2
%
11.2
%
14.4
%
_______________
TABLE SEVEN
BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC.
ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED
THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED
(in thousands, except per share data)
SEPTEMBER 29,
SEPTEMBER 24,
SEPTEMBER 29,
SEPTEMBER 24,
Net income (loss) attributable to Bloomin' Brands
$
6,912
$
44,528
$
(48,557
)
$
204,116
Adjustments:
Income from operations adjustments (1)
13,738
(1,256
)
43,918
(1,256
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt (2)
-
-
135,797
-
Total adjustments, before income taxes
13,738
(1,256
)
179,715
(1,256
)
Adjustment to provision for income taxes (3)
(2,498
)
(2,650
)
(4,466
)
(2,650
)
Net adjustments
11,240
(3,906
)
175,249
(3,906
)
Adjusted net income
$
18,152
$
40,622
$
126,692
$
200,210
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.08
$
0.45
$
(0.56
)
$
2.08
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (4)(5)
$
0.21
$
0.41
$
1.41
$
2.04
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (5)
86,164
98,548
86,258
97,987
Adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (4)(5)
86,164
98,548
90,057
97,987
_______________
Following is a summary of the financial statement line item classification of the net income (loss) adjustments:
THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED
THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED
(dollars in thousands)
SEPTEMBER 29,
SEPTEMBER 24,
SEPTEMBER 29,
SEPTEMBER 24,
Labor and other related
$
-
$
1,894
$
434
$
1,894
General and administrative
10,006
3,534
13,980
3,534
Provision for impaired assets and restaurant closings
3,732
(6,684
)
29,504
(6,684
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
135,797
-
Provision for income taxes
(2,498
)
(2,650
)
(4,466
)
(2,650
)
Net adjustments
$
11,240
$
(3,906
)
$
175,249
$
(3,906
)
TABLE EIGHT
BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC.
COMPARATIVE RESTAURANT INFORMATION
(UNAUDITED)
Number of restaurants:
JUNE 30, 2024
OPENINGS
CLOSURES
SEPTEMBER 29, 2024
U.S.
Outback Steakhouse
Company-owned
549
2
(1
)
550
Franchised
125
-
(2
)
123
Total
674
2
(3
)
673
Carrabba's Italian Grill
Company-owned
192
-
-
192
Franchised
18
-
-
18
Total
210
-
-
210
Bonefish Grill
Company-owned
162
-
-
162
Franchised
4
-
-
4
Total
166
-
-
166
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Company-owned
63
-
-
63
Aussie Grill
Company-owned
4
-
-
4
Franchised
2
-
-
2
Total
6
-
-
6
U.S. total
1,119
2
(3
)
1,118
International
Company-owned
Outback Steakhouse - Brazil (1)
165
7
-
172
Other (1)
38
1
(9
)
30
Franchised
Outback Steakhouse - South Korea
93
1
-
94
Other
50
-
(1
)
49
International total
346
9
(10
)
345
System-wide total
1,465
11
(13
)
1,463
System-wide total - Company-owned
1,173
10
(10
)
1,173
System-wide total - Franchised
292
1
(3
)
290
_______________
TABLE NINE
BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC.
COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INFORMATION
(UNAUDITED)
THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED
THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 29,
SEPTEMBER 24,
SEPTEMBER 29,
SEPTEMBER 24,
Year over year percentage change:
Comparable restaurant sales (restaurants open 18 months or more):
U.S. (2)
Outback Steakhouse
(1.3
)%
(1.1
)%
(0.9
)%
1.6
%
Carrabba's Italian Grill
(1.5
)%
3.0
%
0.4
%
4.4
%
Bonefish Grill
(4.1
)%
(0.5
)%
(3.7
)%
2.2
%
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
1.2
%
(4.1
)%
(0.8
)%
(0.9
)%
Combined U.S.
(1.5
)%
(0.5
)%
(1.1
)%
1.9
%
International
Outback Steakhouse - Brazil (3)(4)
(3.6
)%
4.1
%
(1.9
)%
7.3
%
Traffic:
U.S.
Outback Steakhouse
(3.9
)%
(6.1
)%
(4.0
)%
(4.3
)%
Carrabba's Italian Grill
(3.4
)%
(0.1
)%
(2.7
)%
0.3
%
Bonefish Grill
(8.5
)%
(5.7
)%
(6.7
)%
(3.1
)%
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
(7.3
)%
(4.4
)%
(6.7
)%
(2.1
)%
Combined U.S.
(4.4
)%
(4.7
)%
(4.2
)%
(3.1
)%
International
Outback Steakhouse - Brazil (3)
(7.7
)%
(1.0
)%
(4.9
)%
(1.0
)%
Average check per person (5):
U.S.
Outback Steakhouse
2.6
%
5.0
%
3.1
%
5.9
%
Carrabba's Italian Grill
1.9
%
3.1
%
3.1
%
4.1
%
Bonefish Grill
4.4
%
5.2
%
3.0
%
5.3
%
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
8.5
%
0.3
%
5.9
%
1.2
%
Combined U.S.
2.9
%
4.2
%
3.1
%
5.0
%
International
Outback Steakhouse - Brazil (3)
3.4
%
5.1
%
2.4
%
8.3
%
_______________
TABLE TEN
BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC.
FISCAL AND COMPARABLE CALENDAR CALCULATION DATES
(UNAUDITED)
FISCAL CALENDAR BASIS
COMPARABLE CALENDAR BASIS
Q1
January 1, 2024 - March 31, 2024
January 1, 2024 - March 31, 2024
vs.
vs.
December 26, 2022 - March 26, 2023
January 2, 2023 - April 2, 2023
Q2
April 1, 2024 - June 30, 2024
April 1, 2024 - June 30, 2024
vs.
vs.
March 27, 2023 - June 25, 2023
April 3, 2023 - July 2, 2023
Q3
July 1, 2024 - September 29, 2024
July 1, 2024 - September 29, 2024
vs.
vs.
June 26, 2023 - September 24, 2023
July 3, 2023 - October 1, 2023
Q4
September 30, 2024 - December 29, 2024
September 30, 2024 - December 29, 2024
vs.
vs.
September 25, 2023 - December 31, 2023
October 2, 2023 - December 31, 2023
Total Year
January 1, 2024 - December 29, 2024
January 1, 2024 - December 29, 2024
vs.
vs.
December 26, 2022 - December 31, 2023
January 2, 2023 - December 31, 2023
_______________
