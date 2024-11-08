TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLMN) today reported results for the third quarter 2024 ("Q3 2024") compared to the third quarter 2023 ("Q3 2023").

CEO Comments

"In my first 60 days, I have been impressed with the resiliency and capabilities of our team during two hurricanes, as well as the potential that I see in our iconic brands," said Mike Spanos, CEO. "As I continue listening and learning during this evaluative period, it is clear to me that our path to sustainable sales and profit growth will be enabled by our team members executing a consistent and elevated guest experience, focusing first on Outback Steakhouse. Our full year guidance has been updated to reflect our results and near term trends. We are committed to improving our performance."

Spanos continued, "I am excited to announce our Brazil franchise partnership with Vinci Partners. I am confident that our scale and brand leadership in Brazil, combined with Vinci's local expertise, will maximize future growth potential."

Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS

The following table reconciles Diluted earnings per share to Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the periods indicated (unaudited):

Q3 2024 2023 CHANGE Diluted earnings per share $ 0.08 $ 0.45 $ (0.37 ) Adjustments (1) 0.13 (0.04 ) 0.17 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) $ 0.21 $ 0.41 $ (0.20 ) _______________

(1) Adjusted diluted earnings per share for Q3 2023 has been recast to remove the previously included non-GAAP adjustment of 5.4 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding related to the convertible note hedge contracts entered into at the issuance of the 2025 Notes. See non-GAAP Measures later in this release. Also see Tables Four, Six and Seven for details regarding the nature of diluted earnings per share adjustments for the periods presented.

Third Quarter Financial Results

(dollars in millions, unaudited) Q3 2024 Q3 2023 CHANGE Total revenues $ 1,038.8 $ 1,079.8 (3.8 )% GAAP operating income margin 1.7 % 5.4 % (3.7 )% Adjusted operating income margin (1) 3.0 % 5.3 % (2.3 )% Restaurant-level operating margin (1) 12.5 % 13.8 % (1.3 )% Adjusted restaurant-level operating margin (1) 12.5 % 14.0 % (1.5 )% _______________

(1) See non-GAAP Measures later in this release. Also see Tables Four and Six for details regarding the nature of restaurant-level operating margin and operating income margin adjustments, respectively.

The decrease in Total revenues was primarily due to: (i) lower comparable restaurant sales, (ii) the effect of foreign currency translation of the Brazilian Real relative to the U.S. dollar and (iii) the net impact of restaurant closures and openings.

GAAP operating income margin decreased from Q3 2023 primarily due to: (i) a decrease in restaurant-level operating margin, as detailed below, (ii) lapping of a lease termination gain in Q3 2023 and closure costs in Q3 2024 from the closure of nine restaurants in Hong Kong, (iii) higher general and administrative expense primarily from executive transition costs and strategic initiative related professional fees and (iv) higher depreciation and amortization expense.

Restaurant-level operating margin decreased from Q3 2023 primarily due to lower restaurant sales, as discussed above and higher labor, operating and commodity costs, primarily due to inflation. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in average check per person and the impact of certain cost-saving and productivity initiatives.

Adjusted income from operations primarily excludes: (i) the Q3 2023 lease termination gain and Q3 2024 closure costs in Hong Kong and (ii) executive transition costs and strategic initiative related professional fees.

Third Quarter Comparable Restaurant Sales

THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED SEPTEMBER 29, 2024 COMPANY-OWNED Comparable restaurant sales (stores open 18 months or more): U.S. (1) Outback Steakhouse (1.3 )% Carrabba's Italian Grill (1.5 )% Bonefish Grill (4.1 )% Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar 1.2 % Combined U.S. (1.5 )% International Outback Steakhouse - Brazil (2) (3.6 )% _______________

(1) For Q3 2024, comparable restaurant sales compare the thirteen weeks from July 1, 2024 through September 29, 2024 to the thirteen weeks from July 3, 2023 through October 1, 2023. See Table Ten for details regarding our fiscal and comparable basis calendars.

(2) Excludes the effect of fluctuations in foreign currency rates and the benefit of Brazil value added tax exemptions. Includes trading day impact from calendar period reporting.

Dividend Declaration and Share Repurchases

On October 22, 2024, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share, payable on December 11, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 25, 2024.

Year to date we repurchased 10.1 million shares for a total of $265.7 million during 2024 and have $96.8 million of share repurchase authorization remaining under the 2024 Share Repurchase Program.

Fiscal 2024 Financial Outlook

The table below presents our updated expectations for selected 2024 financial operating results. We are reaffirming all other aspects of our full-year financial guidance as previously communicated.

Financial Results: Prior Outlook Current Outlook U.S. comparable restaurant sales Down 1% to Flat (1.0%) to (0.5%) Commodity inflation 2% to 3% Approx. 1% GAAP effective tax rate (1) 26% to 28% NM Adjusted effective tax rate 8% to 10% 6% to 7% GAAP diluted earnings per share (1)(2) $0.25 to $0.45 ($0.26) to ($0.16) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (3) $2.10 to $2.30 $1.72 to $1.82 _______________

NM Not meaningful.

(1) Guidance does not include estimates of impairments, gain or loss on sale or transaction-related costs of the Brazil transaction.

(2) For GAAP purposes assumes diluted weighted average shares of approximately 86 million.

(3) Assumes diluted weighted average shares of approximately 89 million, considering the expected adjusted net income position.

Q4 2024 Financial Outlook

The table below presents our expectations for selected fiscal Q4 2024 financial operating results.

Financial Results: Q4 2024 Outlook U.S. comparable restaurant sales (2.0%) to (1.0%) GAAP diluted earnings per share (1)(2) $0.31 to $0.41 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (2) $0.32 to $0.42 _______________

(1) Guidance does not include estimates of impairments, gain or loss on sale or transaction-related costs of the Brazil transaction.

(2) Assumes diluted weighted average shares of approximately 86 million.

Strategic Re-Franchise of Brazil Operations

On November 6, 2024, we entered into a Purchase Agreement with Vinci Partners to sell 67% of our Brazil operations for R$1.4 billion Brazilian Reais (approximately $243 million in U.S. dollars based on the current exchange rate). This reflects a total enterprise value of R$2.06 billion Brazilian Reais or 6.5x trailing twelve months EBITDA, net of royalties. This strategic re-franchise includes an on-going royalty stream. The purchase price will be paid in two installments: 52% on the closing date and 48% on the first anniversary of the closing date. We have an option to sell our remaining stake in 2028.

BofA Securities, Inc. acted as exclusive financial advisor to the Company.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today, November 8, 2024 at 8:30 AM EST. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's website at http://www.bloominbrands.com under the Investors section. A replay of this webcast will be available on the Company's website after the call.

About Bloomin' Brands, Inc.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. is one of the largest casual dining restaurant companies in the world with a portfolio of leading, differentiated restaurant concepts. The Company's restaurant portfolio includes Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The Company owns and operates more than 1,450 restaurants in 46 states, Guam and 13 countries, some of which are franchise locations. For more information, please visit www.bloominbrands.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results provided in accordance with GAAP, this press release and related tables include certain non-GAAP measures, which present operating results on an adjusted basis. These are supplemental measures of performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP and include: (i) Restaurant-level operating income, adjusted restaurant-level operating income and their corresponding margins, (ii) Adjusted income from operations and the corresponding margin, (iii) Adjusted segment income from operations and the corresponding margin, (iv) Adjusted net income and (v) Adjusted diluted earnings per share.

Restaurant-level operating margin is a non-GAAP financial measure widely regarded in the industry as a useful metric to evaluate restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance of ongoing restaurant-level operations, and we use it for these purposes, overall and particularly within our two segments.

We believe that our use of non-GAAP financial measures permits investors to assess the operating performance of our business relative to our performance based on GAAP results and relative to other companies within the restaurant industry by isolating the effects of certain items that may vary from period to period without correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies. However, our inclusion of these adjusted measures should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or infrequent items or that the items for which we have made adjustments are unusual or infrequent or will not recur. We believe that the disclosure of these non-GAAP measures is useful to investors as they form part of the basis for how our management team and Board of Directors evaluate our operating performance, allocate resources and administer employee incentive plans.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace GAAP financial measures, and they are not necessarily standardized or comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. We maintain internal guidelines with respect to the types of adjustments we include in our non-GAAP measures. These guidelines endeavor to differentiate between types of gains and expenses that are reflective of our core operations in a period, and those that may vary from period to period without correlation to our core performance in that period. However, implementation of these guidelines necessarily involves the application of judgment, and the treatment of any items not directly addressed by, or changes to, our guidelines will be considered by our disclosure committee. You should refer to the reconciliations of non-GAAP measures in Tables Four, Five, Six and Seven included later in this release for descriptions of the actual adjustments made in the current period and the corresponding prior period.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein, including statements under the headings "CEO Comments", "Fiscal 2024 Financial Outlook" and "Q4 2024 Financial Outlook" are not based on historical fact and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as "guidance," "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "on track," "feels," "forecasts," "seeks," "projects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: consumer reaction to public health and food safety issues; increases in labor costs and fluctuations in the availability of employees; increases in unemployment rates and taxes; competition; interruption or breach of our systems or loss of consumer or employee information; price and availability of commodities and other impacts of inflation; our dependence on a limited number of suppliers and distributors; political, social and legal conditions in international markets and their effects on foreign operations and foreign currency exchange rates; our ability to complete the Brazil franchise partnership transaction and the impact of such transaction on our future results; our ability to address corporate citizenship and sustainability matters and investor expectations; local, regional, national and international economic conditions; changes in patterns of consumer traffic, consumer tastes and dietary habits; the effects of changes in tax laws; costs, diversion of management attention and reputational damage from any claims or litigation; government actions and policies; challenges associated with our remodeling, relocation and expansion plans; our ability to preserve the value of and grow our brands; consumer confidence and spending patterns; the effects of a health pandemic, weather, acts of God and other disasters and the ability or success in executing related business continuity plans; the Company's ability to make debt payments and planned investments and the Company's compliance with debt covenants; the cost and availability of credit; interest rate changes; and any impairments in the carrying value of goodwill and other assets. Further information on potential factors that could affect the financial results of the Company and its forward-looking statements is included in its most recent Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Note: Numerical figures included in this release have been subject to rounding adjustments.

TABLE ONE BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED (in thousands, except per share data) SEPTEMBER 29,

2024 SEPTEMBER 24,

2023 SEPTEMBER 29,

2024 SEPTEMBER 24,

2023 Revenues Restaurant sales $ 1,025,090 $ 1,064,413 $ 3,308,142 $ 3,429,977 Franchise and other revenues 13,681 15,420 44,822 47,296 Total revenues 1,038,771 1,079,833 3,352,964 3,477,273 Costs and expenses Food and beverage 304,285 321,865 998,177 1,057,305 Labor and other related 312,968 314,432 985,083 981,908 Other restaurant operating 280,018 281,084 851,111 837,349 Depreciation and amortization 50,208 47,998 149,015 141,865 General and administrative 68,485 62,246 196,413 191,408 Provision for impaired assets and restaurant closings 5,597 (6,008 ) 32,731 (857 ) Total costs and expenses 1,021,561 1,021,617 3,212,530 3,208,978 Income from operations 17,210 58,216 140,434 268,295 Loss on extinguishment of debt (225 ) - (136,022 ) - Interest expense, net (15,953 ) (12,843 ) (44,371 ) (38,248 ) Income (loss) before (benefit) provision for income taxes 1,032 45,373 (39,959 ) 230,047 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (6,509 ) (58 ) 5,159 21,186 Net income (loss) 7,541 45,431 (45,118 ) 208,861 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 629 903 3,439 4,745 Net income (loss) attributable to Bloomin' Brands $ 6,912 $ 44,528 $ (48,557 ) $ 204,116 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.50 $ (0.56 ) $ 2.30 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.45 $ (0.56 ) $ 2.08 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 85,063 88,707 86,258 88,794 Diluted 86,164 98,548 86,258 97,987

TABLE TWO BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. SEGMENT RESULTS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED U.S. Segment SEPTEMBER 29,

2024 SEPTEMBER 24,

2023 SEPTEMBER 29,

2024 SEPTEMBER 24,

2023 Revenues Restaurant sales $ 877,052 $ 901,138 $ 2,870,036 $ 2,975,145 Franchise and other revenues 10,273 11,834 34,566 36,052 Total revenues $ 887,325 $ 912,972 $ 2,904,602 $ 3,011,197 International Segment Revenues Restaurant sales $ 148,038 $ 163,275 $ 438,106 $ 454,832 Franchise and other revenues 3,408 3,586 10,256 11,244 Total revenues $ 151,446 $ 166,861 $ 448,362 $ 466,076 Reconciliation of Segment Income from Operations to Consolidated Income from Operations Segment income from operations U.S. $ 38,853 $ 68,014 $ 216,014 $ 304,265 International 15,608 22,034 30,496 67,028 Total segment income from operations 54,461 90,048 246,510 371,293 Unallocated corporate operating expense (37,251 ) (31,832 ) (106,076 ) (102,998 ) Total income from operations $ 17,210 $ 58,216 $ 140,434 $ 268,295

TABLE THREE BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION SEPTEMBER 29, 2024 DECEMBER 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands) (UNAUDITED) Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,632 $ 111,519 Net working capital (deficit) (1) $ (587,912 ) $ (659,021 ) Total assets $ 3,433,609 $ 3,424,081 Total debt, net $ 1,092,189 $ 780,719 Total stockholders' equity $ 244,971 $ 412,003 _______________

(1) We have, and in the future may continue to have, negative working capital balances (as is common for many restaurant companies). We operate successfully with negative working capital because cash collected on restaurant sales is typically received before payment is due on our current liabilities, and our inventory turnover rates require relatively low investment in inventories. Additionally, ongoing cash flows from restaurant operations and gift card sales are typically used to service debt obligations and to make capital expenditures.

TABLE FOUR BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. RESTAURANT-LEVEL AND ADJUSTED RESTAURANT-LEVEL OPERATING INCOME AND MARGINS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED) Consolidated THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED (dollars in thousands) SEPTEMBER 29,

2024 SEPTEMBER 24,

2023 SEPTEMBER 29,

2024 SEPTEMBER 24,

2023 Income from operations $ 17,210 $ 58,216 $ 140,434 $ 268,295 Operating income margin 1.7 % 5.4 % 4.2 % 7.7 % Less: Franchise and other revenues 13,681 15,420 44,822 47,296 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 50,208 47,998 149,015 141,865 General and administrative 68,485 62,246 196,413 191,408 Provision for impaired assets and restaurant closings 5,597 (6,008 ) 32,731 (857 ) Restaurant-level operating income (1) $ 127,819 $ 147,032 $ 473,771 $ 553,415 Restaurant-level operating margin 12.5 % 13.8 % 14.3 % 16.1 % Adjustments: Asset impairments and closure-related charges - - 434 - Partner compensation (2) - 1,894 - 1,894 Total restaurant-level operating income adjustments - 1,894 434 1,894 Adjusted restaurant-level operating income $ 127,819 $ 148,926 $ 474,205 $ 555,309 Adjusted restaurant-level operating margin 12.5 % 14.0 % 14.3 % 16.2 % _______________

(1) The following categories of revenue and operating expenses are not included in restaurant-level operating income and the corresponding margin because we do not consider them reflective of operating performance at the restaurant-level within a period: (a) Franchise and other revenues, which are earned primarily from franchise royalties and other non-food and beverage revenue streams, such as rental and sublease income.

(b) Depreciation and amortization, which, although substantially all of which is related to restaurant-level assets, represent historical sunk costs rather than cash outlays for the restaurants.

(c) General and administrative expense, which includes primarily non-restaurant-level costs associated with support of the restaurants and other activities at our corporate offices.

(d) Asset impairment charges and restaurant closing costs, which are not reflective of ongoing restaurant performance in a period. (2) Costs incurred in connection with the transition to a new partner compensation program.

U.S. THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED (dollars in thousands) SEPTEMBER 29,

2024 SEPTEMBER 24,

2023 SEPTEMBER 29,

2024 SEPTEMBER 24,

2023 Income from operations $ 38,853 $ 68,014 $ 216,014 $ 304,265 Operating income margin 4.4 % 7.4 % 7.4 % 10.1 % Less: Franchise and other revenues 10,273 11,834 34,566 36,052 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 41,922 39,829 122,506 117,368 General and administrative 27,945 24,868 79,853 72,809 Provision for impaired assets and restaurant closings 1,868 (6,008 ) 14,939 (857 ) Restaurant-level operating income $ 100,315 $ 114,869 $ 398,746 $ 457,533 Restaurant-level operating margin 11.4 % 12.7 % 13.9 % 15.4 % Adjustments: Asset impairments and closure-related charges - - 434 - Partner compensation (1) - 1,894 - 1,894 Total restaurant-level operating income adjustments - 1,894 434 1,894 Adjusted restaurant-level operating income $ 100,315 $ 116,763 $ 399,180 $ 459,427 Adjusted restaurant-level operating margin 11.4 % 13.0 % 13.9 % 15.4 % _______________

(1) Costs incurred in connection with the transition to a new partner compensation program.

International THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED (dollars in thousands) SEPTEMBER 29,

2024 SEPTEMBER 24,

2023 SEPTEMBER 29,

2024 SEPTEMBER 24,

2023 Income from operations $ 15,608 $ 22,034 $ 30,496 $ 67,028 Operating income margin 10.3 % 13.2 % 6.8 % 14.4 % Less: Franchise and other revenues 3,408 3,586 10,256 11,244 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 6,184 6,231 20,140 18,275 General and administrative 9,098 7,725 22,240 22,033 Provision for impaired assets and restaurant closings 3,728 - 17,791 - Restaurant-level operating income $ 31,210 $ 32,404 $ 80,411 $ 96,092 Restaurant-level operating margin 21.1 % 19.8 % 18.4 % 21.1 %

TABLE FIVE BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. CONSOLIDATED RESTAURANT-LEVEL OPERATING MARGIN NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED) THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED FAVORABLE

(UNFAVORABLE)

ADJUSTED CHANGE

QUARTER TO DATE SEPTEMBER 29, 2024 SEPTEMBER 24, 2023 REPORTED ADJUSTED REPORTED ADJUSTED (1) Restaurant sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Food and beverage 29.7 % 29.7 % 30.2 % 30.2 % 0.5 % Labor and other related 30.5 % 30.5 % 29.5 % 29.4 % (1.1 )% Other restaurant operating 27.3 % 27.3 % 26.4 % 26.4 % (0.9 )% Restaurant-level operating margin 12.5 % 12.5 % 13.8 % 14.0 % (1.5 )% THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED FAVORABLE

(UNFAVORABLE)

ADJUSTED CHANGE

YEAR TO DATE SEPTEMBER 29, 2024 SEPTEMBER 24, 2023 REPORTED ADJUSTED (1) REPORTED ADJUSTED (1) Restaurant sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Food and beverage 30.2 % 30.2 % 30.8 % 30.8 % 0.6 % Labor and other related 29.8 % 29.8 % 28.6 % 28.6 % (1.2 )% Other restaurant operating 25.7 % 25.7 % 24.4 % 24.4 % (1.3 )% Restaurant-level operating margin 14.3 % 14.3 % 16.1 % 16.2 % (1.9 )% _______________

(1) See Table Four Restaurant-level and Adjusted Restaurant-Level Operating Income and Margins Non-GAAP Reconciliations for details regarding restaurant-level operating margin adjustments. All restaurant-level operating margin adjustments for the periods presented were recorded within Labor and other related expense.

TABLE SIX BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. ADJUSTED INCOME FROM OPERATIONS AND MARGIN NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED Consolidated SEPTEMBER 29,

2024 SEPTEMBER 24,

2023 SEPTEMBER 29,

2024 SEPTEMBER 24,

2023 Income from operations $ 17,210 $ 58,216 $ 140,434 $ 268,295 Operating income margin 1.7 % 5.4 % 4.2 % 7.7 % Adjustments: Total restaurant-level operating income adjustments (1) - 1,894 434 1,894 Asset impairments and closure-related charges (2) 5,127 (6,586 ) 33,873 (6,586 ) Executive transition costs (3) 4,121 - 4,121 - Strategic initiative fees (4) 3,000 - 4,000 - Transaction-related expenses (5) 1,490 - 1,490 - Other (6) - 3,436 - 3,436 Total income from operations adjustments 13,738 (1,256 ) 43,918 (1,256 ) Adjusted income from operations $ 30,948 $ 56,960 $ 184,352 $ 267,039 Adjusted operating income margin 3.0 % 5.3 % 5.5 % 7.7 % U.S. Segment Income from operations $ 38,853 $ 68,014 $ 216,014 $ 304,265 Operating income margin 4.4 % 7.4 % 7.4 % 10.1 % Adjustments: Total restaurant-level operating income adjustments (1) - 1,894 434 1,894 Strategic initiative fees (4) 3,000 - 4,000 - Asset impairments and closure-related charges (2) - (6,586 ) 13,858 (6,586 ) Other (6) - 1,147 - 1,147 Total income from operations adjustments 3,000 (3,545 ) 18,292 (3,545 ) Adjusted income from operations $ 41,853 $ 64,469 $ 234,306 $ 300,720 Adjusted operating income margin 4.7 % 7.1 % 8.1 % 10.0 % International Segment Income from operations $ 15,608 $ 22,034 $ 30,496 $ 67,028 Operating income margin 10.3 % 13.2 % 6.8 % 14.4 % Adjustments: Asset impairments and closure-related charges (2) 5,127 - 19,227 - Transaction related expenses (5) 288 - 288 - Total income from operations adjustments 5,415 - 19,515 - Adjusted income from operations $ 21,023 $ 22,034 $ 50,011 $ 67,028 Adjusted operating income margin 13.9 % 13.2 % 11.2 % 14.4 % _______________

(1) See Table Four Restaurant-level and Adjusted Restaurant-Level Operating Income and Margins Non-GAAP Reconciliations for details regarding restaurant-level operating income adjustments.

(2) The thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended September 29, 2024 include asset impairment, closure costs and severance primarily in connection with the Q2 2024 decision to close nine restaurants in Hong Kong, within the international segment. The thirty-nine weeks ended September 29, 2024 also includes asset impairment, closure costs and severance in connection with the Q4 2023 decision to close 36 older, predominately underperforming U.S. restaurants. The thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended September 24, 2023 include a lease termination gain and related restaurant closure costs within the U.S. segment.

(3) Compensation costs and professional fees related to our CEO transition and severance related to other executive level changes.

(4) Represents fees incurred in connection with a project-based strategic initiative. The costs incurred represent third-party consulting fees related to a strategic initiative to develop revenue growth management capabilities for Outback Steakhouse and are included in General and administrative expense. We expect to incur additional fees for this project for the remainder of 2024. Given the magnitude and scope of this initiative and that it is not expected to recur in the foreseeable future after 2024, we consider these incremental expenses to be distinct from other consulting fees that we incur in the ordinary course of business and not reflective of the ongoing costs to operate our business or operating performance in the period.

(5) Costs incurred in connection with the strategic review and agreement to sell the majority ownership of our Brazil operations and pending franchise partnership transaction.

(6) Primarily includes professional fees, severance and other costs not correlated to our core operating performance during the period.

TABLE SEVEN BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED) THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED (in thousands, except per share data) SEPTEMBER 29,

2024 SEPTEMBER 24,

2023 SEPTEMBER 29,

2024 SEPTEMBER 24,

2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Bloomin' Brands $ 6,912 $ 44,528 $ (48,557 ) $ 204,116 Adjustments: Income from operations adjustments (1) 13,738 (1,256 ) 43,918 (1,256 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (2) - - 135,797 - Total adjustments, before income taxes 13,738 (1,256 ) 179,715 (1,256 ) Adjustment to provision for income taxes (3) (2,498 ) (2,650 ) (4,466 ) (2,650 ) Net adjustments 11,240 (3,906 ) 175,249 (3,906 ) Adjusted net income $ 18,152 $ 40,622 $ 126,692 $ 200,210 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.08 $ 0.45 $ (0.56 ) $ 2.08 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (4)(5) $ 0.21 $ 0.41 $ 1.41 $ 2.04 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (5) 86,164 98,548 86,258 97,987 Adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (4)(5) 86,164 98,548 90,057 97,987 _______________

(1) See Table Six Adjusted Income from Operations and Margin Non-GAAP Reconciliations above for details regarding Income from operations adjustments.

(2) Includes losses in connection with the partial repurchase of the 2025 Notes.

(3) Includes the tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments determined based on the nature of the underlying non-GAAP adjustments and their relevant jurisdictional tax rates for all periods presented. The difference between GAAP and adjusted effective income tax rates during the thirty-nine weeks ended September 29, 2024 primarily relates to nondeductible losses and other tax costs associated with the partial repurchase of the 2025 Notes. The thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended September 24, 2023 include a $2.9 million adjustment related to a Brazil federal income tax exemption on certain state VAT benefits.

(4) Adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for the thirteen weeks ended September 29, 2024 and September 24, 2023 and the thirty-nine weeks ended September 29, 2024 and September 24, 2023 were calculated including the effect of 0.7 million, 5.4 million, 2.0 million and 5.1 million dilutive securities, respectively, for outstanding 2025 Notes and the effect of 0.3 million, 3.8 million, 1.4 million and 3.4 million dilutive securities, respectively, for the Warrant Transactions, as defined below. In connection with the offering of the 2025 Notes, we entered into convertible note hedge transactions (the "Convertible Note Hedge Transactions") and concurrently entered into warrant transactions relating to the same number of shares of our common stock (the "Warrant Transactions"). If our stock price is in excess of the conversion price of the 2025 Notes ($10.79 and $11.26 as of September 29, 2024 and September 24, 2023, respectively), the Convertible Note Hedge Transactions deliver shares to offset dilution from the 2025 Notes, which, in combination with the Warrant Transactions, effectively offset dilution from the 2025 Notes up to the strike price of the Warrant Transactions ($15.11 and $15.77 as of September 29, 2024 and September 24, 2023, respectively). Adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended September 24, 2023 have been recast to remove the 5.4 million and 5.1 million share benefit, respectively, of the Convertible Note Hedge Transactions which was previously included as a non-GAAP share adjustment.

(5) Due to a GAAP net loss, antidilutive securities are excluded from diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for the thirty-nine weeks ended September 29, 2024. However, considering the adjusted net income position, adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding incorporates securities that would have been dilutive for GAAP.

Following is a summary of the financial statement line item classification of the net income (loss) adjustments:

THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED (dollars in thousands) SEPTEMBER 29,

2024 SEPTEMBER 24,

2023 SEPTEMBER 29,

2024 SEPTEMBER 24,

2023 Labor and other related $ - $ 1,894 $ 434 $ 1,894 General and administrative 10,006 3,534 13,980 3,534 Provision for impaired assets and restaurant closings 3,732 (6,684 ) 29,504 (6,684 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 135,797 - Provision for income taxes (2,498 ) (2,650 ) (4,466 ) (2,650 ) Net adjustments $ 11,240 $ (3,906 ) $ 175,249 $ (3,906 )

TABLE EIGHT BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. COMPARATIVE RESTAURANT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) Number of restaurants: JUNE 30, 2024 OPENINGS CLOSURES SEPTEMBER 29, 2024 U.S. Outback Steakhouse Company-owned 549 2 (1 ) 550 Franchised 125 - (2 ) 123 Total 674 2 (3 ) 673 Carrabba's Italian Grill Company-owned 192 - - 192 Franchised 18 - - 18 Total 210 - - 210 Bonefish Grill Company-owned 162 - - 162 Franchised 4 - - 4 Total 166 - - 166 Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar Company-owned 63 - - 63 Aussie Grill Company-owned 4 - - 4 Franchised 2 - - 2 Total 6 - - 6 U.S. total 1,119 2 (3 ) 1,118 International Company-owned Outback Steakhouse - Brazil (1) 165 7 - 172 Other (1) 38 1 (9 ) 30 Franchised Outback Steakhouse - South Korea 93 1 - 94 Other 50 - (1 ) 49 International total 346 9 (10 ) 345 System-wide total 1,465 11 (13 ) 1,463 System-wide total - Company-owned 1,173 10 (10 ) 1,173 System-wide total - Franchised 292 1 (3 ) 290 _______________

(1) The restaurant counts for Brazil, including Abbraccio and Aussie Grill restaurants within International Company-owned Other, are reported as of May 31, 2024 and August 31, 2024, respectively, to correspond with the balance sheet dates of this subsidiary.

TABLE NINE BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED SEPTEMBER 29,

2024 (1) SEPTEMBER 24,

2023 SEPTEMBER 29,

2024 (1) SEPTEMBER 24,

2023 Year over year percentage change: Comparable restaurant sales (restaurants open 18 months or more): U.S. (2) Outback Steakhouse (1.3 )% (1.1 )% (0.9 )% 1.6 % Carrabba's Italian Grill (1.5 )% 3.0 % 0.4 % 4.4 % Bonefish Grill (4.1 )% (0.5 )% (3.7 )% 2.2 % Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar 1.2 % (4.1 )% (0.8 )% (0.9 )% Combined U.S. (1.5 )% (0.5 )% (1.1 )% 1.9 % International Outback Steakhouse - Brazil (3)(4) (3.6 )% 4.1 % (1.9 )% 7.3 % Traffic: U.S. Outback Steakhouse (3.9 )% (6.1 )% (4.0 )% (4.3 )% Carrabba's Italian Grill (3.4 )% (0.1 )% (2.7 )% 0.3 % Bonefish Grill (8.5 )% (5.7 )% (6.7 )% (3.1 )% Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar (7.3 )% (4.4 )% (6.7 )% (2.1 )% Combined U.S. (4.4 )% (4.7 )% (4.2 )% (3.1 )% International Outback Steakhouse - Brazil (3) (7.7 )% (1.0 )% (4.9 )% (1.0 )% Average check per person (5): U.S. Outback Steakhouse 2.6 % 5.0 % 3.1 % 5.9 % Carrabba's Italian Grill 1.9 % 3.1 % 3.1 % 4.1 % Bonefish Grill 4.4 % 5.2 % 3.0 % 5.3 % Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar 8.5 % 0.3 % 5.9 % 1.2 % Combined U.S. 2.9 % 4.2 % 3.1 % 5.0 % International Outback Steakhouse - Brazil (3) 3.4 % 5.1 % 2.4 % 8.3 % _______________

(1) For Q3 2024, U.S. comparable restaurant sales, traffic and average check per person compare the thirteen weeks from July 1, 2024 through September 29, 2024 to the thirteen weeks from July 3, 2023 through October 1, 2023, and for the thirty-nine weeks from January 1, 2024 through September 29, 2024 to the thirty-nine weeks from January 2, 2023 through October 1, 2023. See Table Ten for details regarding our fiscal and comparable basis calendars.

(2) Relocated restaurants closed more than 60 days are excluded from comparable restaurant sales until at least 18 months after reopening.

(3) Excludes the effect of fluctuations in foreign currency rates and the benefit of the Brazil value added tax exemptions.

(4) Includes trading day impact from calendar period reporting.

(5) Includes the impact of menu pricing changes, product mix and discounts.

TABLE TEN BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. FISCAL AND COMPARABLE CALENDAR CALCULATION DATES (UNAUDITED) FISCAL CALENDAR BASIS COMPARABLE CALENDAR BASIS Q1 January 1, 2024 - March 31, 2024 January 1, 2024 - March 31, 2024 vs. vs. December 26, 2022 - March 26, 2023 January 2, 2023 - April 2, 2023 Q2 April 1, 2024 - June 30, 2024 April 1, 2024 - June 30, 2024 vs. vs. March 27, 2023 - June 25, 2023 April 3, 2023 - July 2, 2023 Q3 July 1, 2024 - September 29, 2024 July 1, 2024 - September 29, 2024 vs. vs. June 26, 2023 - September 24, 2023 July 3, 2023 - October 1, 2023 Q4 September 30, 2024 - December 29, 2024 September 30, 2024 - December 29, 2024 vs. vs. September 25, 2023 - December 31, 2023 October 2, 2023 - December 31, 2023 Total Year January 1, 2024 - December 29, 2024 January 1, 2024 - December 29, 2024 vs. vs. December 26, 2022 - December 31, 2023 January 2, 2023 - December 31, 2023 _______________

Note: Financial statements for 2024 are reported on a Fiscal Calendar Basis. Due to the 53rd week in Fiscal Year 2023, our financial statement comparisons are one week different year over year. Comparable restaurant sales are reported on a Comparable Calendar Basis. We believe this provides the most accurate assessment of comparable sales.

