

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Consumer Sentiment report for November might be the focus on Friday.



Asian shares closed mostly up, while European shares are trading in the negative territory.



In the Asian trading session, the dollar sagged, gold prices were notably lower while oil prices dipped.



As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were up 20.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 3.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 48.25 points.



The U.S. major averages finished mostly up on Thursday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq at the closing gained 1.5 percent to 19,269.46, while the S&P 500 climbed 44.06 points or 0.7 percent to 5,973.10.



The narrower Dow closed down up 0.59 points at 43,729.34.



On the economic front, the Consumer Sentiment for November will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 70.8, while it was up 70.5 in the prior year.



The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be issued at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 798, while the U.S. rig count was 585.



Fed Governor Michelle Bowman will participate in a conversation on banking topics before the University of Mississippi School of Business Banking and Finance Symposium at 11.00 am ET.



St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem will give welcome remarks before the 22nd Annual St. Louis Fed Professors Conference at 2.30 pm ET.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday. Chinese and Hong Kong markets ended lower. China's Shanghai Composite ended down 0.53 percent at 3,452.30. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.07 percent to 20,728.19.



Japanese markets eked out modest gains. The Nikkei average edged up by 0.30 percent to 39,500.37 while the broader Topix index finished marginally lower at 2,742.15.



