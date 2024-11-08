Anzeige
PR Newswire
08.11.2024 14:36 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Geekplus and Dr. Max Italia win Robotics & Automation Awards for the first time

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Geekplus, the global leader in mobile robot and smart logistics solutions, is honoured to announce its first win at the prestigious Robotics & Automation Awards, held in London. This year, Geekplus, alongside Dr. Max, one of the leadings companies in the pharmacy management in Europe and Italy, brought home The Best Use of Robotics or Automation in Retail Award. This recognition celebrates their joint efforts in advancing warehouse operations with cutting-edge automation solutions.

Wayne Tai, Head of Channel Partners for Geek+, and Setefano Verna, Supply Chain Director for Dr. Max Italia, pick the R&A award.

Geekplus and Dr. Max were honoured to be shortlisted for two categories: The Best Use of Robotics or Automation in Retail Award and The Innovation in the Warehouse Award.

The Best Use of Robotics or Automation in Retail Award recognizes Geekplus and Dr. Max's many years' working face-to-face for optimizing order fulfilment solutions at Dr. Max's Telgate (Italy) warehouse. Geekplus consistently demonstrated a customer-first approach while working together with Dr.Max team, ensuring seamless project implementations and exceptional ongoing service. This award reflects that this long-term partnership drives real value for the retail industry, sets new standards and achieves client-centred excellence in logistics.

Wayne Tai, Head of Channel Partner at Geekplus, expressed his gratitude, stating: "Winning this award for the first time is a great honour. Being the technology provider of Dr. Max, we are proud to say that this is a testament to our team's relentless pursuit of best practice, and to the strength of our partnerships. At Geekplus, we are committed to shaping the future of logistics with intelligent, flexible, sustainable solutions and lighthouse projects to keep shining in the logistics industry."

"This award is a testament to the strength of our partnership with Geekplus and our shared vision for innovation in retail and pharma operations," said Stefano Verna, Supply Chain Director of Italy at Dr. Max. "Our project with Geekplus is redefining operational efficiency, and we're proud to keep optimizing our customer experience. We look forward to continuing to set new standards in supply chain excellence with Geekplus."

Contact: Andrés Espuelas, +49 162 6230180, andres.espuelas@geekplus.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2552653/Geekplus_Award.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/geekplus-and-dr-max-italia-win-robotics--automation-awards-for-the-first-time-302299980.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
