The regtech industry in Belgium is expected to grow by 24.8% on annual basis to reach US$301.54 million in 2024. The regtech industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 16.6% during 2024-2029. The regtech in the country will increase from US$241.59 million in 2023 to reach US$649.72 million by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of regtech industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of regtech market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The RegTech landscape in Belgium is rapidly evolving, driven by technological advancements and increasing regulatory pressures. As organizations seek to enhance their compliance capabilities, the demand for innovative RegTech solutions will continue to grow. While regulatory complexity and market fragmentation persist, opportunities for collaboration and growth abound. By embracing advanced technologies and fostering partnerships, the Belgian RegTech sector is well-positioned to become a global leader in regulatory innovation, benefiting organizations, regulators, and consumers.

Trends in RegTech

Recent Regulatory Technology (RegTech) trends in Belgium indicate a growing emphasis on automation and advanced technologies to enhance compliance in various sectors.

Key trends include:

Proactive Compliance Solutions: Companies increasingly shift from reactive compliance strategies to proactive approaches. This involves using RegTech to anticipate regulatory changes and potential risks, allowing organizations to implement measures before issues arise.

Integration of AI and Machine Learning: Belgian firms are adopting AI and machine learning to automate transaction monitoring and risk assessment compliance processes. These technologies help organizations analyse data in real-time, improving the accuracy and efficiency of compliance efforts.

Focus on Data Privacy and Security: With stringent data protection regulations like GDPR, RegTech solutions are being developed to ensure compliance with data privacy laws. This includes tools for monitoring data usage and managing consent.

Recent Launches

Greenomy's Non-Financial Reporting Solutions In 2023, Greenomy, a Brussels-based RegTech company, expanded its operations to Luxembourg, enhancing its suite of non-financial reporting solutions. This platform assists businesses, investors, and banks in navigating the complexities of sustainability reporting, which has become increasingly important due to evolving regulations.

Greenomy's portal calculates the green asset ratio for bank loans, enabling financial institutions to assess the sustainability of their portfolios effectively. The company is committed to helping clients adapt to changing regulations by providing resources such as the Greenomy Academy and an informative blog. This expansion strengthens Greenomy's position in the EU market and highlights the growing demand for innovative solutions that simplify compliance with non-financial reporting requirements.

Partnerships and Collaborations

FinTech Belgium and RegTech Startups In 2023, FinTech Belgium, a prominent digital finance community association, launched an initiative to foster partnerships between RegTech startups and established financial institutions. This initiative aims to enhance the adoption of innovative compliance solutions and facilitate collaboration within the Belgian financial ecosystem.

One notable collaboration involved a partnership between a leading Belgian bank and several RegTech startups focused on improving Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) processes. By leveraging the innovative technologies developed by these startups, the bank aims to enhance its compliance operations and reduce the costs associated with regulatory adherence. This initiative underscores the importance of collaboration in driving the growth of the RegTech sector in Belgium and highlights the potential for mutual benefit among industry stakeholders.

