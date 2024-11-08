Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.11.2024 15:06 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bybit and Block Scholes Uncover Post-Election Bullish Sentiment: Traders Lean Into Leveraged Longs Amid Stabilized Market

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, in partnership with Block Scholes, today released its latest post-election crypto derivatives analytics report. The report dives deep into the market behavior following the conclusion of the 2024 U.S. election, revealing a clear shift towards renewed bullishness and a strong appetite for leveraged long positions.

Bybit Logo

Market Behavior in Focus

With election uncertainty now behind, the report shows that traders are leaning strongly toward leveraged long positions, especially in perpetuals and futures contracts. Short-term volatility has decreased, and BTC's price structure has leveled out, suggesting a more stable market. The steady trading activity over the weekend further highlights the ongoing strong interest in crypto assets.

Key Findings:

  • Sharp Decline in Short-Term Volatility: As election uncertainty cleared, short-term implied volatility for both BTC and ETH witnessed a significant drop.
  • Flattening of BTC Term Structure: While the term structure for BTC flattened, ETH's evolved into a steeper curve, potentially reflecting increased long-term uncertainty surrounding Ethereum.
  • Resurgence of Leveraged Positions: Following a pre-election reduction, leveraged positions have bounced back strongly. Open interest in both perpetuals and futures contracts has climbed, indicating a willingness to embrace risk once again.
  • Record High Positioning: Despite the election risk subsiding, positioning across all markets is near all-time highs, showcasing a keen interest in maintaining leveraged long exposure as BTC reaches new records.
  • Robust Trading Volumes: Trading volumes remained robust throughout the week, even over the weekend, highlighting sustained market activity.
  • Renewed Interest in Directional Bets: Perpetual swap open interest mirrored the trend seen in futures contracts. A decline during pre-election turbulence was followed by a sharp rise as the election outcome became clear, suggesting renewed focus on directional bets to capitalize on positive post-election movement.
  • Increased Options Interest: Despite subdued option trading volumes, open interest for BTC options has surged. This points towards a growing interest in positioning for potential long-term volatility in the aftermath of the election.

Access the Full Report:
Gain deeper insights and explore the potential impacts on your crypto trading strategies by downloading the full report here: https://learn.bybit.com/crypto-insight/bybit-x-block-scholes-crypto-derivatives-analytics-report-nov-6-2024/

Bybit / TheCryptoArk /BybitResearch

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/5015394/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-and-block-scholes-uncover-post-election-bullish-sentiment-traders-lean-into-leveraged-longs-amid-stabilized-market-302299985.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.