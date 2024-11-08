Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 08
[08.11.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.11.24
|IE000JL9SV51
|331,235.00
|USD
|0
|3,618,142.10
|10.9232
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.11.24
|IE000BQ3SE47
|3,820,550.00
|SEK
|0
|408,310,663.14
|106.8722
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.11.24
|IE000LSFKN16
|627,000.00
|SEK
|0
|6,383,063.52
|10.18
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.11.24
|IE000LH4DDC2
|106,650.00
|SEK
|0
|1,131,986.20
|10.614
© 2024 PR Newswire