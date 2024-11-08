Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 08
[08.11.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.11.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|8,855,877.00
|USD
|0
|66,708,170.59
|7.5326
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.11.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,784,612.00
|EUR
|0
|22,788,491.34
|6.0214
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.11.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|267,123.00
|GBP
|0
|2,696,680.21
|10.0953
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.11.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|637,758.00
|GBP
|0
|5,318,366.87
|8.3392
