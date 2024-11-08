NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2024 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a ~$2.4 Million Warrant Inducement for Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX).

About for Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. It redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into Safe & Green, which are green building blocks for construction. The company serves architects, landowners, builders, and developers. The company was formerly known as SG Blocks, Inc and changed its name to Safe & Green Holdings Corp. in December 2022. Safe & Green Holdings Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

For more information, visit https://www.safeandgreenholdings.com

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research, sales and trading services to institutional and retail investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

