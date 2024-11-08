DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 08-Nov-2024 / 17:02 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 8 November 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 8 November 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 125,000 Highest price paid per share: 135.00p Lowest price paid per share: 131.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 133.6858p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 332,036,151 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (332,036,151) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 133.6858p 125,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 148 133.50 08:13:22 00309466798TRLO1 XLON 1484 133.50 08:13:22 00309466799TRLO1 XLON 822 133.00 08:14:08 00309467309TRLO1 XLON 421 133.00 08:43:16 00309484087TRLO1 XLON 1645 134.00 09:15:27 00309506763TRLO1 XLON 1619 133.50 09:15:28 00309506767TRLO1 XLON 175 133.50 09:15:28 00309506768TRLO1 XLON 2870 134.00 09:15:28 00309506769TRLO1 XLON 1750 135.00 09:21:34 00309511424TRLO1 XLON 2576 135.00 09:25:55 00309514284TRLO1 XLON 832 134.50 09:59:43 00309550215TRLO1 XLON 831 134.50 09:59:43 00309550216TRLO1 XLON 831 134.50 09:59:43 00309550217TRLO1 XLON 831 134.50 09:59:43 00309550218TRLO1 XLON 831 134.50 09:59:43 00309550219TRLO1 XLON 832 134.50 09:59:43 00309550220TRLO1 XLON 2573 134.00 10:02:12 00309550353TRLO1 XLON 969 134.00 10:51:19 00309553046TRLO1 XLON 3357 134.00 10:51:19 00309553047TRLO1 XLON 952 134.50 12:09:15 00309555104TRLO1 XLON 877 134.50 12:21:44 00309555383TRLO1 XLON 357 134.00 12:22:16 00309555395TRLO1 XLON 3095 134.50 12:55:24 00309556132TRLO1 XLON 3021 134.50 12:55:24 00309556133TRLO1 XLON 714 134.50 12:55:24 00309556134TRLO1 XLON 261 134.50 12:55:24 00309556135TRLO1 XLON 908 134.50 12:55:52 00309556159TRLO1 XLON 1387 134.00 12:58:01 00309556206TRLO1 XLON 357 134.00 12:58:01 00309556207TRLO1 XLON 872 134.00 12:58:01 00309556208TRLO1 XLON 871 134.00 12:58:01 00309556209TRLO1 XLON 2588 134.00 12:58:01 00309556210TRLO1 XLON 876 134.00 12:58:07 00309556215TRLO1 XLON 209 134.00 13:43:58 00309557162TRLO1 XLON 838 134.00 13:50:23 00309557302TRLO1 XLON 844 134.00 14:01:02 00309557524TRLO1 XLON 841 134.00 14:02:03 00309557533TRLO1 XLON 693 134.00 14:03:05 00309557544TRLO1 XLON 152 134.00 14:03:05 00309557545TRLO1 XLON 862 134.00 14:04:00 00309557554TRLO1 XLON 840 134.00 14:05:44 00309557585TRLO1 XLON 138 134.00 14:07:33 00309557614TRLO1 XLON 699 134.00 14:07:33 00309557615TRLO1 XLON 841 134.00 14:10:10 00309557709TRLO1 XLON 841 134.00 14:13:48 00309557774TRLO1 XLON 839 134.00 14:16:26 00309557932TRLO1 XLON 837 134.00 14:19:00 00309558052TRLO1 XLON 191 134.00 14:21:26 00309558113TRLO1 XLON 200 134.00 14:21:26 00309558114TRLO1 XLON 451 134.00 14:21:26 00309558115TRLO1 XLON 837 134.00 14:24:43 00309558166TRLO1 XLON 838 134.00 14:27:39 00309558302TRLO1 XLON 838 134.00 14:30:18 00309558528TRLO1 XLON 868 134.00 14:30:46 00309558544TRLO1 XLON 840 134.00 14:31:22 00309558569TRLO1 XLON 531 134.00 14:34:52 00309558649TRLO1 XLON 315 134.00 14:34:52 00309558650TRLO1 XLON 838 134.00 14:36:21 00309558731TRLO1 XLON 837 134.00 14:37:51 00309558782TRLO1 XLON 838 134.00 14:39:21 00309558915TRLO1 XLON 837 134.00 14:41:00 00309558966TRLO1 XLON 117 134.00 14:42:54 00309559075TRLO1 XLON 720 134.00 14:42:54 00309559076TRLO1 XLON 841 134.00 14:44:41 00309559170TRLO1 XLON 839 134.00 14:46:13 00309559219TRLO1 XLON 148 134.00 14:47:30 00309559272TRLO1 XLON 651 134.00 14:47:30 00309559273TRLO1 XLON 43 134.00 14:47:30 00309559274TRLO1 XLON 838 133.50 14:48:04 00309559299TRLO1 XLON 838 133.50 14:48:04 00309559300TRLO1 XLON

