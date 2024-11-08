Tortoise Capital Announces 2024 Estimated Capital Gain Distributions for its Open End Mutual Funds

Tortoise Capital today announced the estimated capital gain distributions for its open end mutual funds to be paid in the calendar year 2024.

To assist our shareholders with year-end planning, we are providing estimates of the per-share capital gain distributions expected to be paid during 2024. These estimates were prepared using capital gain amounts as of October 31, 2024. The estimates are being provided for informational purposes only and may not include all required tax adjustments. The final per-share amounts will be based on the actual number of shares outstanding on the Fund's record date which may differ significantly from the number of shares outstanding at the time these estimates were prepared. Please keep in mind that the following amounts are estimates and subject to change. The final amounts will be reported to you on Form 1099-DIV, which will be mailed in early 2025.

Fund name Ticker Estimated short-term capital gains Estimated long-term capital gains Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Total Return Fund TORIX/TORTX/TORCX $0.00 $0.00 Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund INFRX/INFFX/INFIX $0.00 $0.00

About Tortoise Capital

With approximately $8.6 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2024, Tortoise Capital's record of investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As an early investor in midstream energy, Tortoise Capital believes it is well-

positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is under way. Based in Overland Park, Kansas, Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is an SEC-registered fund manager that invests primarily in publicly traded companies in the energy and power infrastructure sectors-from production to transportation to distribution. For more information about Tortoise Capital, visit http://www.TortoiseAdvisors.com.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Total Return Fund

The Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Total Return Fund focuses on the large and diverse North American pipeline universe. The fund invests primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies that process, transport, store, and market natural gas or natural gas liquids, refined products and crude oil (i.e., midstream infrastructure) as well as generate, transport and distribute electricity (i.e., power and renewable infrastructure. The fund is designed to provide access to the sizable pipeline network of one of the world's largest consumers of energy, efficient tax flow-through structure, one 1099 (no K-1s), no unrelated business taxable income (UBTI) and IRA and tax-exempt suitability.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

The Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund invests in securities across the capital structure of energy infrastructure companies; including common equity, preferred equity, bonds and MLPs. The fund's goal is to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns, greater liquidity, and lower volatility relative to the Alerian MLP Index over a market cycle.

Disclosures

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the adviser to the Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Total Return Fund and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, distributor.

Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal, or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax advisor or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation.

The funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The summary and statutory prospectus contains this and other important information about the funds and may be obtained by calling 855-TCA-FUND (855-822-3863) or visiting www.TortoiseAdvisors.com. Read it carefully before investing.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Safe harbor statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Media Contacts

Margaret Kirch Cohen/Richard Chimberg

Newton Park PR

+1 847-507-2229

+1 617-312-4281

margaret@newtonparkpr.com

rich@newtonparkpr.com

