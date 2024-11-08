Anzeige
WKN: A3D3BQ | ISIN: US28531P2020 | Ticker-Symbol: 43E0
München
08.11.24
08:04 Uhr
11,600 Euro
+0,100
+0,87 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
08.11.2024 22:06 Uhr
electroCore, Inc.: electroCore Announces Inducement Grant under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)



ROCKAWAY, N.J., Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (the "Company"), (NASDAQ: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, today announced that Thomas Freeburg will join electroCore, effective November 11, 2024, as the Company's VP, Corporate Controller. The Compensation Committee of electroCore's Board of Directors granted 5,000 restricted stock units ("RSUs") to Mr. Freeburg in connection with the commencement of his employment. The RSUs were granted as an inducement material to Mr. Freeburg's commencement of employment pursuant to NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). 33% of the RSUs will vest on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant, subject to Mr. Freeburg's continued employment by the Company on the applicable vesting date. Upon vesting, the RSUs shall be settled in shares of the Company's common stock.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health and promoting general wellness through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation ("nVNS") technology platform. The company's is focused on the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Contact:
ECOR Investor Relations
(973) 302-9253
investors@electrocore.com


