Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 09.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Der vergessene Kupferriese: Wie die 4,6-Milliarden-Pfund-Entdeckung dieses Unternehmens die KI-Revolution retten könnte!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.11.2024 22:18 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Announces Intention to Liquidate

Finanznachrichten News

New York, New York, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: NPAB) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors (the "Board") has determined that the Company will (i) abandon and not implement the proposal to extend the date by which the Company must consummate an initial business combination from November 9, 2024 to November 9, 2025, which proposal was approved by the Company's stockholders at the special meeting of stockholders held on November 1, 2024, (ii) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up as soon as practicable, (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible redeem the shares of its Class A common stock (the "Public Shares") that were included in the units issued in the Company's initial public offering (the "IPO") at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the trust account established in connection with the IPO (the "Trust Account") including interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay its franchise and income taxes (less up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish public stockholders' rights as stockholders (including the right to receive further liquidating distributions, if any), subject to applicable law (the "Redemption"), and (iv) as promptly as reasonably possible following the Redemption, subject to the approval of the Company's remaining stockholders and the Board, liquidate the funds held in the Trust Account (the "Liquidation") and dissolve the Company (the "Dissolution"), subject in each case to its obligations under Delaware law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to the Company's warrants, which will expire worthless. New Providence Acquisition II LLC, the Company's sponsor, has agreed to waive its redemption rights with respect to the shares of the Company's Class B common stock issued prior to the IPO, including shares of the Company's Class A common stock issued upon conversion of such Class B common stock.

?In order to provide for the disbursement of funds from the Trust Account, the Company will instruct Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company ("Continental"), as its trustee, to take all necessary actions to effect the Liquidation. The proceeds thereof, less $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses and net of franchise and income taxes payable, will be held in a trust operating account while awaiting disbursement to the holders of the Public Shares. The Company expects to redeem all of the outstanding Public Shares for an estimated redemption price of approximately $10.89 per share (the "Redemption Amount") after the payment of up to $100,000 of dissolution expenses, but before the payment of taxes. All other costs and expenses associated with implementing the Dissolution will be funded from proceeds held outside of the Trust Account. Record holders of Public Shares will receive their pro rata portion of the proceeds of the Trust Account by delivering their Public Shares to Continental, the Company's transfer agent. Beneficial owners of Public Shares held in "street name," however, will not need to take any action in order to receive the Redemption Amount. The Redemption Amount is expected to be paid out within ten business days after the instruction to Continental to commence the Redemption and Liquidation.

About New Providence Acquisition Corp. II

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company incorporated in Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company has not yet selected any specific business combination target.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "assumes," "may," "should," "will," "seeks," or other similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Please send inquiries to info@npa-corp.com.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.