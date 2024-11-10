Encavis AG, a leading operator of wind and solar parks, has revised its financial outlook for 2024, citing a challenging business environment. The company now expects revenue of approximately €425 million, down from the initially projected €460 million. Similarly, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are anticipated to fall between €135 million and €145 million, significantly below the original forecast of €175 million. This adjustment comes in the wake of unfavorable market conditions, including lower electricity prices, adverse weather patterns affecting wind and solar energy production, and delays in commissioning new facilities.

Market Response and Performance

Despite the downward revision, Encavis's stock demonstrated resilience, with shares trading at €17.07, a slight increase of 4 cents. The company's market capitalization stands at €2.7 billion, based on 161.0 million outstanding shares. However, the first three quarters of the year saw Encavis grappling with declining results, as revenue dropped by 10% to nearly €322 million, while adjusted operating EBIT plummeted by 31% to about €159 million. The firm attributes these challenges to a tougher market landscape, characterized by rising interest rates and unfavorable weather conditions across Europe for renewable energy generation.

Ad

Fresh Encavis information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Encavis analysis...