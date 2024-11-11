WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Noblesville, Indiana-based CIBUS Fresh is recalling Autumn Turkey Sandwiches distributed under CIBUS Fresh, Jack & Olive, and Sprig and Sprout labels according to the U.S Food and Drug Administration.The recalled CIBUS Fresh products contain Glenview Farms Spreadable Brie, 2/3lb due to supplier notification of a possible Listeria monocytogenes.The use or consumption of products contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, while Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.The recall involves CF/ Autumn Turkey Sandwich and J&O Autumn Turkey Sandwich 9.65oz with UPC 00810028251915 and expiration date of 11/02/24 to 11/09/24; as well as S&S Autumn Turkey Sandwich 9.65oz with UPC 00810028251915 and expiration date of 11/03/24 to 11/09/24.No other CIBUS Fresh products are affected or are involved in the recall.The impacted products were distributed to the states of Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, and Tennessee.CIBUS Fresh has ceased producing and distributing products containing Glenview Farms Spreadable Brie, 2/3lb; informed the FDA, and is ensuring that the impacted product is removed from store shelves and is no longer distributed.Consumers are urged to dispose of the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.In similar recalls citing Listeria concern, Yu Shang Food Inc. over the weekend recalled about 4,589 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products. Last week, Savencia Cheese USA called back select soft ripened cheeses manufactured in Lena manufacturing facility.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX