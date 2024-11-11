

[11 Nov 2024 - Hong Kong] Newborn Town Inc., a leading global social entertainment company (Newborn Town or the Company, stock code: SEHK 9911), was invited by the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA), one of the organizers of the 8th Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference, to attend the cultural gala dinner held in the historic city, Diriyah.



The FII conference, held this year from October 29 to 31, drew an impressive assembly of political and business leaders from around the globe, highlighting Saudi Arabia's growing role in fostering international investment partnerships.



The gala dinner took place at Al-Turaif, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Diriyah, home to the first capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The dinner commenced with an impressive light show that beautifully portrayed the Kingdom's profound history and vibrant cultural heritage. This was followed by welcome speeches delivered by prominent political and business leaders.



As one of the companies engaged in Saudi Arabia's Regional Headquarters Program (RHQ), Newborn Town was honored to attend this cultural gathering and involved in profound discussions with esteemed leaders from the political and business sectors. Together, they reflected on the Kingdom's illustrious past while exploring the dynamic investment opportunities that Saudi Arabia presents today.



Launched in February 2021, the Regional Headquarters (RHQ) Program is a collaborative initiative between the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) and the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC). Its objective is to invite multinational companies to set up their regional headquarters in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, underscoring the Kingdom's commitment to economic diversification and its support for the ambitious "Vision 2030" goals.



Reports indicate that MISA has issued over 540 regional headquarters permits to foreign companies, already exceeding its 2030 target of 500 permits. In September, Newborn Town and MISA held an inauguration ceremony in Riyadh under the theme "To Connect, Explore, and Thrive Together," celebrating Newborn Town as the first global social entertainment company to establish a regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia while looking forward to a promising future for the local online social entertainment industry.



Since 2017, Newborn Town has steadily expanded its footprint in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market, closely attuning to the social entertainment needs of local users. Through refined localization strategies, the company has built a robust ecosystem in MENA, offering a diverse social entertainment portfolio that includes products such as MICO, YoHo, TopTop, and SUGO.



In late August, Newborn Town hosted the Interim Results presentation themed "The Arabian Nights" in Hong Kong, which embraced a Middle Eastern flair. The event focused on sharing the company's strategies and achievements in the MENA region. CEO Li Ping said Newborn Town's sustained investments in MENA over recent years have established substantial market barriers through localized operations. In the first half of 2024, the MENA region accounted for over 50% of Newborn Town's social networking revenue.



With Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is embracing vibrant economic growth and abundant investment opportunities. Newborn Town is committed to deepening its presence in Saudi Arabia and other MENA markets, growing alongside these key regions to unlock exceptional business opportunities and foster a prosperous future together.



Beyond commercial success, Newborn Town is dedicated to creating lasting social impact in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region. The company actively upholds its corporate social responsibilities by promoting local employment, supporting vulnerable groups-including children with cancer-and aiding disaster-affected areas. Through these efforts, Newborn Town stands with the community, contributing meaningfully toward realizing Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.



