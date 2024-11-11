Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 46/2024

Riga, Latvia, 2024-11-11 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.10.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Audited annual RIG 22.11.2024 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.01.2025 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.11.2024 Banga Ltd BANGA060025FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.11.2024 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.11.2024 - Eleving Group ELEV Interim report, 9 RIG 17.11.2024 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.11.2024 - Enefit Green EGR1T Sales figures TLN 17.11.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.11.2024 Novaturas NTU1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.11.2024 EfTEN United Property Fund / Dividend payment TLN EfTEN Capital EFCUPFFT date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.11.2024 Novaturas NTU1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.11.2024 - Longo Group LNGBOND1 Public offering TLN RIG 25.11.2024 VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.11.2024 Coop Pank CPA Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.11.2024 LHV Group LHV Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.11.2024 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.11.2024 Eleving Group ELEV Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.11.2024 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.11.2024 SAF Tehnika SAF1R Interim report, 3 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.11.2024 Akola Group AKO1L Dividend ex-date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.11.2024 Arco Vara ARC1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.11.2024 KN Energies KNE1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.11.2024 Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.11.2024 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.11.2024 Akola Group AKO1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.11.2024 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Investors event TLN Horizon Capital NHC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.11.2024 Bigbank BIGB080033A Coupon payment TLN date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.