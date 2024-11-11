Anzeige
11.11.2024 08:10 Uhr
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 46/2024

Riga, Latvia, 2024-11-11 08:00 CET --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER          EVENT        MARKET 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  04.10.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R     Audited annual   RIG   
   22.11.2024                   report           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.11.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government     VLN   
   31.01.2025                   securities         
                           auction          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.11.2024 Banga Ltd BANGA060025FA      Coupon payment   RIG   
                           date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.11.2024 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T       Interim report, 9  TLN   
                           months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  11.11.2024 - Eleving Group ELEV        Interim report, 9  RIG   
   17.11.2024                   months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  11.11.2024 - Enefit Green EGR1T        Sales figures    TLN   
   17.11.2024                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.11.2024 Novaturas NTU1L          Interim report, 9  VLN   
                           months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.11.2024 EfTEN United Property Fund /   Dividend payment  TLN   
          EfTEN Capital EFCUPFFT      date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.11.2024 Novaturas NTU1L          Investors event   VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  11.11.2024 - Longo Group LNGBOND1       Public offering   TLN RIG 
   25.11.2024                             VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.11.2024 Coop Pank CPA           Sales figures    TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.11.2024 LHV Group LHV           Sales figures    TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.11.2024 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L    Interim report, 9  VLN   
                           months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.11.2024 Eleving Group ELEV        Investors event   RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.11.2024 Ignitis grupe IGN1L        Interim report, 9  VLN   
                           months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.11.2024 SAF Tehnika SAF1R         Interim report, 3  RIG   
                           months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.11.2024 Akola Group AKO1L         Dividend ex-date  VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.11.2024 Arco Vara ARC1T          Investors event   TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.11.2024 KN Energies KNE1L         Interim report, 9  VLN   
                           months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.11.2024 Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T      Interim report, 9  TLN   
                           months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.11.2024 Novaturas NTU1L          Sales figures    VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.11.2024 Akola Group AKO1L         Dividend record   VLN   
                           date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.11.2024 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern  Investors event   TLN   
          Horizon Capital NHC                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.11.2024 Bigbank BIGB080033A        Coupon payment   TLN   
                           date            



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
