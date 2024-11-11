InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - November 11

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company)
Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2024 / The Company announces that on 08 November 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.
Date of purchase:
08 November 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
3,465
Lowest price paid per share:
£ 90.7200
Highest price paid per share:
£ 91.6000
Average price paid per share:
£ 91.1557
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 158,802,796 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 6,956,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 3,465 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 08 November 2024
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
3,465
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 91.6000
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 90.7200
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 91.1557
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
08/11/2024
09:47:30
GMT
71
91.5400
XLON
1103455087247452
08/11/2024
09:51:09
GMT
38
91.4600
XLON
1103455087248212
08/11/2024
09:51:10
GMT
38
91.4600
XLON
1103455087248222
08/11/2024
09:53:44
GMT
38
91.4400
XLON
1103455087248732
08/11/2024
09:56:29
GMT
19
91.4000
XLON
1103455087249127
08/11/2024
09:56:29
GMT
22
91.4000
XLON
1103455087249128
08/11/2024
10:01:18
GMT
40
91.4000
XLON
1103455087249979
08/11/2024
10:03:23
GMT
40
91.4000
XLON
1103455087250261
08/11/2024
10:12:48
GMT
75
91.4200
XLON
1103455087251408
08/11/2024
10:16:34
GMT
58
91.3600
XLON
1103455087251954
08/11/2024
10:17:51
GMT
30
91.3600
XLON
1103455087252185
08/11/2024
10:18:03
GMT
16
91.3600
XLON
1103455087252221
08/11/2024
10:18:08
GMT
38
91.3400
XLON
1103455087252242
08/11/2024
10:18:12
GMT
49
91.3200
XLON
1103455087252253
08/11/2024
10:20:06
GMT
64
91.3600
XLON
1103455087252609
08/11/2024
10:20:09
GMT
41
91.4000
XLON
1103455087252633
08/11/2024
10:20:09
GMT
38
91.3800
XLON
1103455087252640
08/11/2024
10:20:10
GMT
38
91.3600
XLON
1103455087252642
08/11/2024
10:21:35
GMT
50
91.2200
XLON
1103455087252782
08/11/2024
10:21:35
GMT
40
91.2000
XLON
1103455087252791
08/11/2024
10:25:18
GMT
38
91.2200
XLON
1103455087253234
08/11/2024
10:28:00
GMT
38
91.1400
XLON
1103455087253571
08/11/2024
10:32:00
GMT
53
91.1800
XLON
1103455087254313
08/11/2024
10:39:00
GMT
38
91.1800
XLON
1103455087255117
08/11/2024
10:41:06
GMT
38
91.1200
XLON
1103455087255264
08/11/2024
10:42:40
GMT
44
91.2000
XLON
1103455087255522
08/11/2024
10:48:03
GMT
42
91.1200
XLON
1103455087255966
08/11/2024
10:56:35
GMT
42
91.0200
XLON
1103455087257020
08/11/2024
11:04:39
GMT
38
91.0400
XLON
1103455087258342
08/11/2024
11:06:01
GMT
40
91.0200
XLON
1103455087258537
08/11/2024
11:06:40
GMT
39
91.0000
XLON
1103455087258614
08/11/2024
11:15:09
GMT
7
91.1400
XLON
1103455087259625
08/11/2024
11:15:09
GMT
19
91.1400
XLON
1103455087259626
08/11/2024
11:15:09
GMT
25
91.1400
XLON
1103455087259627
08/11/2024
11:15:18
GMT
50
91.1200
XLON
1103455087259635
08/11/2024
11:16:00
GMT
44
91.1000
XLON
1103455087259681
08/11/2024
11:21:14
GMT
40
91.2200
XLON
1103455087260256
08/11/2024
11:22:31
GMT
38
91.2200
XLON
1103455087260417
08/11/2024
11:28:11
GMT
40
91.2600
XLON
1103455087260822
08/11/2024
11:30:31
GMT
39
91.3000
XLON
1103455087261216
08/11/2024
11:32:44
GMT
39
91.2000
XLON
1103455087261355
08/11/2024
11:36:06
GMT
38
91.2000
XLON
1103455087261724
08/11/2024
11:37:28
GMT
4
91.1000
XLON
1103455087261909
08/11/2024
11:37:32
GMT
34
91.1000
XLON
1103455087261913
08/11/2024
11:39:05
GMT
38
91.0600
XLON
1103455087261994
08/11/2024
11:50:03
GMT
71
90.9800
XLON
1103455087263294
08/11/2024
11:50:45
GMT
39
91.0400
XLON
1103455087263810
08/11/2024
11:50:46
GMT
38
91.0200
XLON
1103455087263825
08/11/2024
11:51:07
GMT
35
90.9800
XLON
1103455087263996
08/11/2024
11:51:07
GMT
8
90.9800
XLON
1103455087263997
08/11/2024
11:51:44
GMT
38
90.9400
XLON
1103455087264422
08/11/2024
11:52:00
GMT
23
90.9600
XLON
1103455087264621
08/11/2024
11:52:00
GMT
15
90.9600
XLON
1103455087264622
08/11/2024
11:52:30
GMT
38
91.0000
XLON
1103455087264971
08/11/2024
11:52:34
GMT
39
90.9800
XLON
1103455087264979
08/11/2024
11:52:49
GMT
42
91.0000
XLON
1103455087265157
08/11/2024
11:52:59
GMT
40
90.9800
XLON
1103455087265230
08/11/2024
11:53:04
GMT
19
90.9800
XLON
1103455087265359
08/11/2024
11:53:04
GMT
24
90.9800
XLON
1103455087265360
08/11/2024
11:53:22
GMT
38
90.9800
XLON
1103455087265539
08/11/2024
11:54:15
GMT
32
90.9600
XLON
1103455087266136
08/11/2024
11:54:48
GMT
39
90.9800
XLON
1103455087266475
08/11/2024
11:55:11
GMT
40
90.9800
XLON
1103455087266640
08/11/2024
11:55:15
GMT
38
90.9800
XLON
1103455087266794
08/11/2024
11:55:15
GMT
6
90.9600
XLON
1103455087266795
08/11/2024
11:56:38
GMT
70
91.0400
XLON
1103455087267710
08/11/2024
11:56:51
GMT
38
91.0000
XLON
1103455087267861
08/11/2024
11:57:06
GMT
44
90.9800
XLON
1103455087268046
08/11/2024
11:57:44
GMT
39
90.9800
XLON
1103455087268479
08/11/2024
11:58:03
GMT
38
90.9800
XLON
1103455087268648
08/11/2024
11:59:21
GMT
70
90.9400
XLON
1103455087269444
08/11/2024
11:59:47
GMT
11
90.9400
XLON
1103455087269746
08/11/2024
11:59:47
GMT
27
90.9400
XLON
1103455087269747
08/11/2024
11:59:53
GMT
39
90.9200
XLON
1103455087269760
08/11/2024
12:00:07
GMT
40
90.9000
XLON
1103455087269915
08/11/2024
12:00:23
GMT
44
90.8400
XLON
1103455087269971
08/11/2024
12:01:04
GMT
38
90.8200
XLON
1103455087270095
08/11/2024
12:02:21
GMT
20
90.7200
XLON
1103455087270223
08/11/2024
12:02:21
GMT
9
90.7200
XLON
1103455087270224
08/11/2024
12:04:12
GMT
1
90.8200
XLON
1103455087270405
08/11/2024
12:07:21
GMT
50
90.9000
XLON
1103455087270605
08/11/2024
12:13:32
GMT
39
90.8800
XLON
1103455087271105
08/11/2024
12:19:14
GMT
38
91.0600
XLON
1103455087271529
08/11/2024
12:23:10
GMT
42
91.0800
XLON
1103455087271912
08/11/2024
12:24:03
GMT
38
91.0800
XLON
1103455087272010
08/11/2024
12:28:51
GMT
38
91.1400
XLON
1103455087272475
08/11/2024
12:38:06
GMT
38
91.2600
XLON
1103455087273371
08/11/2024
12:50:51
GMT
41
91.3600
XLON
1103455087274462
08/11/2024
12:59:49
GMT
45
91.3400
XLON
1103455087275070
08/11/2024
13:02:19
GMT
43
91.5200
XLON
1103455087275333
08/11/2024
13:04:06
GMT
38
91.5800
XLON
1103455087275660
08/11/2024
13:05:33
GMT
16
91.5600
XLON
1103455087275754
08/11/2024
13:05:33
GMT
22
91.5600
XLON
1103455087275755
08/11/2024
14:39:25
GMT
26
91.6000
XLON
1103455087284821
08/11/2024
14:39:25
GMT
13
91.6000
XLON
1103455087284822
