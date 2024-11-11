InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - November 11

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company)



Purchase of own shares

The Company announces that on 08 November 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.



Date of purchase: 08 November 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 3,465 Lowest price paid per share: £ 90.7200 Highest price paid per share: £ 91.6000 Average price paid per share: £ 91.1557

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 158,802,796 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 6,956,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 3,465 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 08 November 2024

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 3,465 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 91.6000 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 90.7200 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 91.1557

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 08/11/2024 09:47:30 GMT 71 91.5400 XLON 1103455087247452 08/11/2024 09:51:09 GMT 38 91.4600 XLON 1103455087248212 08/11/2024 09:51:10 GMT 38 91.4600 XLON 1103455087248222 08/11/2024 09:53:44 GMT 38 91.4400 XLON 1103455087248732 08/11/2024 09:56:29 GMT 19 91.4000 XLON 1103455087249127 08/11/2024 09:56:29 GMT 22 91.4000 XLON 1103455087249128 08/11/2024 10:01:18 GMT 40 91.4000 XLON 1103455087249979 08/11/2024 10:03:23 GMT 40 91.4000 XLON 1103455087250261 08/11/2024 10:12:48 GMT 75 91.4200 XLON 1103455087251408 08/11/2024 10:16:34 GMT 58 91.3600 XLON 1103455087251954 08/11/2024 10:17:51 GMT 30 91.3600 XLON 1103455087252185 08/11/2024 10:18:03 GMT 16 91.3600 XLON 1103455087252221 08/11/2024 10:18:08 GMT 38 91.3400 XLON 1103455087252242 08/11/2024 10:18:12 GMT 49 91.3200 XLON 1103455087252253 08/11/2024 10:20:06 GMT 64 91.3600 XLON 1103455087252609 08/11/2024 10:20:09 GMT 41 91.4000 XLON 1103455087252633 08/11/2024 10:20:09 GMT 38 91.3800 XLON 1103455087252640 08/11/2024 10:20:10 GMT 38 91.3600 XLON 1103455087252642 08/11/2024 10:21:35 GMT 50 91.2200 XLON 1103455087252782 08/11/2024 10:21:35 GMT 40 91.2000 XLON 1103455087252791 08/11/2024 10:25:18 GMT 38 91.2200 XLON 1103455087253234 08/11/2024 10:28:00 GMT 38 91.1400 XLON 1103455087253571 08/11/2024 10:32:00 GMT 53 91.1800 XLON 1103455087254313 08/11/2024 10:39:00 GMT 38 91.1800 XLON 1103455087255117 08/11/2024 10:41:06 GMT 38 91.1200 XLON 1103455087255264 08/11/2024 10:42:40 GMT 44 91.2000 XLON 1103455087255522 08/11/2024 10:48:03 GMT 42 91.1200 XLON 1103455087255966 08/11/2024 10:56:35 GMT 42 91.0200 XLON 1103455087257020 08/11/2024 11:04:39 GMT 38 91.0400 XLON 1103455087258342 08/11/2024 11:06:01 GMT 40 91.0200 XLON 1103455087258537 08/11/2024 11:06:40 GMT 39 91.0000 XLON 1103455087258614 08/11/2024 11:15:09 GMT 7 91.1400 XLON 1103455087259625 08/11/2024 11:15:09 GMT 19 91.1400 XLON 1103455087259626 08/11/2024 11:15:09 GMT 25 91.1400 XLON 1103455087259627 08/11/2024 11:15:18 GMT 50 91.1200 XLON 1103455087259635 08/11/2024 11:16:00 GMT 44 91.1000 XLON 1103455087259681 08/11/2024 11:21:14 GMT 40 91.2200 XLON 1103455087260256 08/11/2024 11:22:31 GMT 38 91.2200 XLON 1103455087260417 08/11/2024 11:28:11 GMT 40 91.2600 XLON 1103455087260822 08/11/2024 11:30:31 GMT 39 91.3000 XLON 1103455087261216 08/11/2024 11:32:44 GMT 39 91.2000 XLON 1103455087261355 08/11/2024 11:36:06 GMT 38 91.2000 XLON 1103455087261724 08/11/2024 11:37:28 GMT 4 91.1000 XLON 1103455087261909 08/11/2024 11:37:32 GMT 34 91.1000 XLON 1103455087261913 08/11/2024 11:39:05 GMT 38 91.0600 XLON 1103455087261994 08/11/2024 11:50:03 GMT 71 90.9800 XLON 1103455087263294 08/11/2024 11:50:45 GMT 39 91.0400 XLON 1103455087263810 08/11/2024 11:50:46 GMT 38 91.0200 XLON 1103455087263825 08/11/2024 11:51:07 GMT 35 90.9800 XLON 1103455087263996 08/11/2024 11:51:07 GMT 8 90.9800 XLON 1103455087263997 08/11/2024 11:51:44 GMT 38 90.9400 XLON 1103455087264422 08/11/2024 11:52:00 GMT 23 90.9600 XLON 1103455087264621 08/11/2024 11:52:00 GMT 15 90.9600 XLON 1103455087264622 08/11/2024 11:52:30 GMT 38 91.0000 XLON 1103455087264971 08/11/2024 11:52:34 GMT 39 90.9800 XLON 1103455087264979 08/11/2024 11:52:49 GMT 42 91.0000 XLON 1103455087265157 08/11/2024 11:52:59 GMT 40 90.9800 XLON 1103455087265230 08/11/2024 11:53:04 GMT 19 90.9800 XLON 1103455087265359 08/11/2024 11:53:04 GMT 24 90.9800 XLON 1103455087265360 08/11/2024 11:53:22 GMT 38 90.9800 XLON 1103455087265539 08/11/2024 11:54:15 GMT 32 90.9600 XLON 1103455087266136 08/11/2024 11:54:48 GMT 39 90.9800 XLON 1103455087266475 08/11/2024 11:55:11 GMT 40 90.9800 XLON 1103455087266640 08/11/2024 11:55:15 GMT 38 90.9800 XLON 1103455087266794 08/11/2024 11:55:15 GMT 6 90.9600 XLON 1103455087266795 08/11/2024 11:56:38 GMT 70 91.0400 XLON 1103455087267710 08/11/2024 11:56:51 GMT 38 91.0000 XLON 1103455087267861 08/11/2024 11:57:06 GMT 44 90.9800 XLON 1103455087268046 08/11/2024 11:57:44 GMT 39 90.9800 XLON 1103455087268479 08/11/2024 11:58:03 GMT 38 90.9800 XLON 1103455087268648 08/11/2024 11:59:21 GMT 70 90.9400 XLON 1103455087269444 08/11/2024 11:59:47 GMT 11 90.9400 XLON 1103455087269746 08/11/2024 11:59:47 GMT 27 90.9400 XLON 1103455087269747 08/11/2024 11:59:53 GMT 39 90.9200 XLON 1103455087269760 08/11/2024 12:00:07 GMT 40 90.9000 XLON 1103455087269915 08/11/2024 12:00:23 GMT 44 90.8400 XLON 1103455087269971 08/11/2024 12:01:04 GMT 38 90.8200 XLON 1103455087270095 08/11/2024 12:02:21 GMT 20 90.7200 XLON 1103455087270223 08/11/2024 12:02:21 GMT 9 90.7200 XLON 1103455087270224 08/11/2024 12:04:12 GMT 1 90.8200 XLON 1103455087270405 08/11/2024 12:07:21 GMT 50 90.9000 XLON 1103455087270605 08/11/2024 12:13:32 GMT 39 90.8800 XLON 1103455087271105 08/11/2024 12:19:14 GMT 38 91.0600 XLON 1103455087271529 08/11/2024 12:23:10 GMT 42 91.0800 XLON 1103455087271912 08/11/2024 12:24:03 GMT 38 91.0800 XLON 1103455087272010 08/11/2024 12:28:51 GMT 38 91.1400 XLON 1103455087272475 08/11/2024 12:38:06 GMT 38 91.2600 XLON 1103455087273371 08/11/2024 12:50:51 GMT 41 91.3600 XLON 1103455087274462 08/11/2024 12:59:49 GMT 45 91.3400 XLON 1103455087275070 08/11/2024 13:02:19 GMT 43 91.5200 XLON 1103455087275333 08/11/2024 13:04:06 GMT 38 91.5800 XLON 1103455087275660 08/11/2024 13:05:33 GMT 16 91.5600 XLON 1103455087275754 08/11/2024 13:05:33 GMT 22 91.5600 XLON 1103455087275755 08/11/2024 14:39:25 GMT 26 91.6000 XLON 1103455087284821 08/11/2024 14:39:25 GMT 13 91.6000 XLON 1103455087284822

