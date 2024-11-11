Anzeige
Montag, 11.11.2024

WKN: A2PA4R | ISIN: GB00BHJYC057
11.11.2024 08:26 Uhr
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - November 11

Finanznachrichten News

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company)

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2024 / The Company announces that on 08 November 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.

Date of purchase:

08 November 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

3,465

Lowest price paid per share:

£ 90.7200

Highest price paid per share:

£ 91.6000

Average price paid per share:

£ 91.1557

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 158,802,796 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 6,956,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 3,465 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 08 November 2024
Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

3,465

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 91.6000

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 90.7200

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 91.1557

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

08/11/2024

09:47:30

GMT

71

91.5400

XLON

1103455087247452

08/11/2024

09:51:09

GMT

38

91.4600

XLON

1103455087248212

08/11/2024

09:51:10

GMT

38

91.4600

XLON

1103455087248222

08/11/2024

09:53:44

GMT

38

91.4400

XLON

1103455087248732

08/11/2024

09:56:29

GMT

19

91.4000

XLON

1103455087249127

08/11/2024

09:56:29

GMT

22

91.4000

XLON

1103455087249128

08/11/2024

10:01:18

GMT

40

91.4000

XLON

1103455087249979

08/11/2024

10:03:23

GMT

40

91.4000

XLON

1103455087250261

08/11/2024

10:12:48

GMT

75

91.4200

XLON

1103455087251408

08/11/2024

10:16:34

GMT

58

91.3600

XLON

1103455087251954

08/11/2024

10:17:51

GMT

30

91.3600

XLON

1103455087252185

08/11/2024

10:18:03

GMT

16

91.3600

XLON

1103455087252221

08/11/2024

10:18:08

GMT

38

91.3400

XLON

1103455087252242

08/11/2024

10:18:12

GMT

49

91.3200

XLON

1103455087252253

08/11/2024

10:20:06

GMT

64

91.3600

XLON

1103455087252609

08/11/2024

10:20:09

GMT

41

91.4000

XLON

1103455087252633

08/11/2024

10:20:09

GMT

38

91.3800

XLON

1103455087252640

08/11/2024

10:20:10

GMT

38

91.3600

XLON

1103455087252642

08/11/2024

10:21:35

GMT

50

91.2200

XLON

1103455087252782

08/11/2024

10:21:35

GMT

40

91.2000

XLON

1103455087252791

08/11/2024

10:25:18

GMT

38

91.2200

XLON

1103455087253234

08/11/2024

10:28:00

GMT

38

91.1400

XLON

1103455087253571

08/11/2024

10:32:00

GMT

53

91.1800

XLON

1103455087254313

08/11/2024

10:39:00

GMT

38

91.1800

XLON

1103455087255117

08/11/2024

10:41:06

GMT

38

91.1200

XLON

1103455087255264

08/11/2024

10:42:40

GMT

44

91.2000

XLON

1103455087255522

08/11/2024

10:48:03

GMT

42

91.1200

XLON

1103455087255966

08/11/2024

10:56:35

GMT

42

91.0200

XLON

1103455087257020

08/11/2024

11:04:39

GMT

38

91.0400

XLON

1103455087258342

08/11/2024

11:06:01

GMT

40

91.0200

XLON

1103455087258537

08/11/2024

11:06:40

GMT

39

91.0000

XLON

1103455087258614

08/11/2024

11:15:09

GMT

7

91.1400

XLON

1103455087259625

08/11/2024

11:15:09

GMT

19

91.1400

XLON

1103455087259626

08/11/2024

11:15:09

GMT

25

91.1400

XLON

1103455087259627

08/11/2024

11:15:18

GMT

50

91.1200

XLON

1103455087259635

08/11/2024

11:16:00

GMT

44

91.1000

XLON

1103455087259681

08/11/2024

11:21:14

GMT

40

91.2200

XLON

1103455087260256

08/11/2024

11:22:31

GMT

38

91.2200

XLON

1103455087260417

08/11/2024

11:28:11

GMT

40

91.2600

XLON

1103455087260822

08/11/2024

11:30:31

GMT

39

91.3000

XLON

1103455087261216

08/11/2024

11:32:44

GMT

39

91.2000

XLON

1103455087261355

08/11/2024

11:36:06

GMT

38

91.2000

XLON

1103455087261724

08/11/2024

11:37:28

GMT

4

91.1000

XLON

1103455087261909

08/11/2024

11:37:32

GMT

34

91.1000

XLON

1103455087261913

08/11/2024

11:39:05

GMT

38

91.0600

XLON

1103455087261994

08/11/2024

11:50:03

GMT

71

90.9800

XLON

1103455087263294

08/11/2024

11:50:45

GMT

39

91.0400

XLON

1103455087263810

08/11/2024

11:50:46

GMT

38

91.0200

XLON

1103455087263825

08/11/2024

11:51:07

GMT

35

90.9800

XLON

1103455087263996

08/11/2024

11:51:07

GMT

8

90.9800

XLON

1103455087263997

08/11/2024

11:51:44

GMT

38

90.9400

XLON

1103455087264422

08/11/2024

11:52:00

GMT

23

90.9600

XLON

1103455087264621

08/11/2024

11:52:00

GMT

15

90.9600

XLON

1103455087264622

08/11/2024

11:52:30

GMT

38

91.0000

XLON

1103455087264971

08/11/2024

11:52:34

GMT

39

90.9800

XLON

1103455087264979

08/11/2024

11:52:49

GMT

42

91.0000

XLON

1103455087265157

08/11/2024

11:52:59

GMT

40

90.9800

XLON

1103455087265230

08/11/2024

11:53:04

GMT

19

90.9800

XLON

1103455087265359

08/11/2024

11:53:04

GMT

24

90.9800

XLON

1103455087265360

08/11/2024

11:53:22

GMT

38

90.9800

XLON

1103455087265539

08/11/2024

11:54:15

GMT

32

90.9600

XLON

1103455087266136

08/11/2024

11:54:48

GMT

39

90.9800

XLON

1103455087266475

08/11/2024

11:55:11

GMT

40

90.9800

XLON

1103455087266640

08/11/2024

11:55:15

GMT

38

90.9800

XLON

1103455087266794

08/11/2024

11:55:15

GMT

6

90.9600

XLON

1103455087266795

08/11/2024

11:56:38

GMT

70

91.0400

XLON

1103455087267710

08/11/2024

11:56:51

GMT

38

91.0000

XLON

1103455087267861

08/11/2024

11:57:06

GMT

44

90.9800

XLON

1103455087268046

08/11/2024

11:57:44

GMT

39

90.9800

XLON

1103455087268479

08/11/2024

11:58:03

GMT

38

90.9800

XLON

1103455087268648

08/11/2024

11:59:21

GMT

70

90.9400

XLON

1103455087269444

08/11/2024

11:59:47

GMT

11

90.9400

XLON

1103455087269746

08/11/2024

11:59:47

GMT

27

90.9400

XLON

1103455087269747

08/11/2024

11:59:53

GMT

39

90.9200

XLON

1103455087269760

08/11/2024

12:00:07

GMT

40

90.9000

XLON

1103455087269915

08/11/2024

12:00:23

GMT

44

90.8400

XLON

1103455087269971

08/11/2024

12:01:04

GMT

38

90.8200

XLON

1103455087270095

08/11/2024

12:02:21

GMT

20

90.7200

XLON

1103455087270223

08/11/2024

12:02:21

GMT

9

90.7200

XLON

1103455087270224

08/11/2024

12:04:12

GMT

1

90.8200

XLON

1103455087270405

08/11/2024

12:07:21

GMT

50

90.9000

XLON

1103455087270605

08/11/2024

12:13:32

GMT

39

90.8800

XLON

1103455087271105

08/11/2024

12:19:14

GMT

38

91.0600

XLON

1103455087271529

08/11/2024

12:23:10

GMT

42

91.0800

XLON

1103455087271912

08/11/2024

12:24:03

GMT

38

91.0800

XLON

1103455087272010

08/11/2024

12:28:51

GMT

38

91.1400

XLON

1103455087272475

08/11/2024

12:38:06

GMT

38

91.2600

XLON

1103455087273371

08/11/2024

12:50:51

GMT

41

91.3600

XLON

1103455087274462

08/11/2024

12:59:49

GMT

45

91.3400

XLON

1103455087275070

08/11/2024

13:02:19

GMT

43

91.5200

XLON

1103455087275333

08/11/2024

13:04:06

GMT

38

91.5800

XLON

1103455087275660

08/11/2024

13:05:33

GMT

16

91.5600

XLON

1103455087275754

08/11/2024

13:05:33

GMT

22

91.5600

XLON

1103455087275755

08/11/2024

14:39:25

GMT

26

91.6000

XLON

1103455087284821

08/11/2024

14:39:25

GMT

13

91.6000

XLON

1103455087284822

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
